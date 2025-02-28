Who voices Powerplex in Invincible season 3? Everything to know about the voice actor

Invincible season 3 episode 6 premiered yesterday, February 27, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. Titled All I Can Say Is I'm Sorry, the episode saw Mark having to revisit the events of his fight with his father, Omni-Man, at the end of season 1 through the appearance of a new villain. The villain in question being Powerplex, who carries a deep hatred for Invincible.

However, following the release of Invincible season 3 episode 6, the character of Powerplex was noteworthy with many fans claiming that his voice sounds quite familiar. Well, that's because his voice is familiar as acclaimed actor Aaron Paul takes on the role of the supervillain.

So, for the fans who may not exactly be familiar with the work that Paul has done over the years, let us dive into his career and take a look at some of his biggest roles.

Disclaimer: Spoilers for Invincible season 3 episode 6 to be mentioned at the end of the article. Reader discretion is advised.

Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul voices Powerplex in Invincible season 3 episode 6

In the realm of television, Aaron Paul is one of the most acclaimed actors of his time. He rose to prominence when he played the role of Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad for all of its five seasons. In the role, he played a meth dealer who teamed up with his chemistry professor to sell drugs and heavily got involved in a life of crime which would ultimately cost him a lot.

He also reprised the role again for the sequel film El Camino on Netflix and the final season for the prequel/sequel spinoff series Better Call Saul.

Aside from TV shows, Paul has appeared in a bunch of films too. His most notable works are in that of Need for Speed, Exodus: Gods and Kings, Eye in the Sky, Central Intelligence, and more. Paul's other notable TV roles also include appearances in the science-fiction HBO series Westworld where he played the role of Caleb Nichols.

Powerplex in Invincible season 3 episode 6 wouldn't be the first time he would be voicing an animated character. One of Paul's most well-known roles also comes in Bojack Horseman where he voiced Todd Chavez for the entirety of the series and received acclaim for it as well.

Powerplex's origins in Invincible season 3 episode 6 explained

Invincible season 3 episode 6 opens with the show taking viewers back to the season 1 finale. In the opening, viewers can see Scott Duvall hanging out with his sister and niece in Chicago. Meanwhile, Invincible and Omni-Man's one-sided fight bleeds into the city causing massive destruction and the death of many in the process.

Amidst the destruction, Scott's sister and niece end up dying too and he then carries a massive hatred for Invincible in Invincible season 3 episode 6. He is also someone who possesses electrical superpowers and works for the GDA. From the headquarters, he ends up stealing bio-therm discs which can help store his powers.

During the process, he is also aided by his wife, with whom he has a kid, and decides to get his revenge on Invincible for causing the deaths of his sister and niece. This leads him to becoming Powerplex.

Powerplex's revenge ends up costing him a lot in Invincible season 3 episode 6

Throughout Invincible season 3 episode 6, Powerplex tries getting Mark's attention but fails to do so. This leads to him constantly getting more desperate as time goes on. He then stages a fake hostage situation with his wife and child, which ultimately leads him to facing off against Powerplex.

While Mark apologises for the role he played in unfortunately causing his sister's death, Powerplex immediately begins attacking him. However, during this, Scott ends up losing control of his powers and this accidentally causes the death of his wife and child as well. Heartbroken, Scott falls to the floor crying.

He is then put in prison where Mark has one final conversation with him, but Scott tells him that when he gets out of the prison, he is coming for him. This isn't the last fans will get to see of Powerplex, however, as he still has a part to play in the future of the story.

For further updates on Invincible season 3, stay tuned with us.

