What time will the Invincible season 3 episode 6 be released on Amazon Prime Video? Release timings for all regions

Invincible season 3 episode 6 is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video tomorrow. Overall, the twenty-second episode of the show, the new outing, is titled All I Can Say Is I'm Sorry, and will release on the streaming service on February 27, 2025. It will be the third-to-last episode of this season.

Going into Invincible season 3 episode 6, fans can expect to see Mark face new struggles as a new villain arrives in town. The villain will be Powerplex, who will be voiced by none other than Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul. The episode will air at 12 am Pacific Standard Time.

Release timing for Invincible season 3 episode 6 explored

Invincible season 3 episode 6 will premiere on February 27, 2025, at 12 am Pacific Standard Time. However, the episode will premiere at a different time in different regions. The table below will tell fans when they can expect the show to premiere in their time zones.

Date Time Zone Thursday, February 27, 2025 12 am Pacific Standard Time Thursday, February 27, 2025 3 am Eastern Standard Time Thursday, February 27, 2025 8 am Greenwich Mean Time Thursday, February 27, 2025 1:30 pm Indian Standard Time Thursday, February 27, 2025 6 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Thursday, February 27, 2025 9 am Central European Time

Where to watch Invincible season 3 episode 6?

Invincible season 3 episode 6 will be exclusively available to watch on Amazon Prime Video in the United States of America and the other regions the service is available in. However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the service.

If viewers already have a subscription to the service, then the show will be available to them at no further cost.

Is there a preview for Invincible season 3 episode 6?

A preview for Invincible season 3 episode 6 was released online by @InvincibleHQ on X and Instagram on Monday, February 24, 2025. The preview teased the arrival of Powerplex, voiced by Aaron Paul. In the preview, he can be seen challenging Invincible to a fight so that he can face justice for all the lives he has taken.

In the Invincible comics, Powerplex is someone who carries a massive hatred for Mark. This is due to his sister dying during Invincible's battle with Omni-Man. Fans can certainly epxect him to have a big role in this week's episode.

Invincible season 3 episode 5 recap

With Mr. Liu threatening his daughter's life if he doesn't break Multi-Paul out of prison, Titan decides to seek out his old boss Machine Head for advice in jail. However, Machine Head tells him to do exactly as Mr. Liu says otherwise things won't go well for him. Out of options, Titan decides to then seek Invincible's help, but Mark refuses to help him given what happened in the first season with Battle Beast.

Mark and Eve then decide to move in together as well. However, confused about how they will pay the rent for their apartment, Eve recommends that Mark become the prison's security for hire. Mr. Liu, who is frustrated, lets out a dragon soul from himself leaving his body lifeless and attacks Titan, seemingly killing him. However, the villain survives, and Liu then attacks the prison.

Invincible and Eve arrive on the spot to defeat the dragon, and Machine Head escapes from prison amidst the destruction. Mark soon realizes that the dragon can't be defeated, but Machine Head shows up to Titan's penthouse and reveals that he is working with him and shoots Liu in the head, defeating the dragon too. Machine Head then takes over Liu's operation, with Titan getting to keep the city.

At the end of the episode, Mark and Eve agree to hold off their plans on moving in together as they think that things have been going too fast. In a post-credits scene, Mr. Liu can be seen waking up from his death.

For further updates on Invincible season 3 episode 6, be sure to stay tuned with us.

