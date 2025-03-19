Were there any prosthetics used to make Zane’s surgery look real in 1923? Explained

1923 is a prequel to Yellowstone that explores the early struggles of the Dutton family. Developed by Taylor Sheridan, the series debuted on December 18, 2022, with season 2 premiering on February 23, 2025. 1923 stars Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, while Brian Geraghty portrays Zane Davis, the devoted foreman of the Yellowstone ranch.

In episode 4 of season 2, Zane Davis undergoes an intense medical procedure following a serious head injury. To enhance the realism of the surgery, the production crew utilized cutting-edge prosthetics. Emmy-winning special effects artist Jason Hamer designed a hyper-realistic prosthetic head, allowing for a detailed representation of the drilling procedure.

This careful method guaranteed that the scene looked genuine while keeping the actor safe. But how was this accomplished, and what did the shooting process involve?

Zane’s surgery scene and the use of prosthetics in 1923

Zane Davis' skull surgery scene in 1923 (Image via Paramount+)

In season 2, episode 4, titled Journey the Rivers of Iron, Zane Davis is momentarily left unable to move following a head trauma. The critical nature of the situation results in an urgent medical procedure where a physician concludes that accessing his skull is essential to alleviate pressure.

To make this scene a reality, the production team collaborated closely with Emmy-winning prosthetics expert Jason Hamer. A hyper-realistic prosthetic head was developed to resemble Brian Geraghty’s facial traits, skin texture, and hair.

In an interview with Collider on March 14, 2025, Geraghty stated:

"It is crazy."

He continued:

"Jason Hamer, the special effects guy, was able to make a whole replica head. It was so weirdly and uncannily me. They matched the exact facial hair, the colour, everything."

This allowed the scene to be filmed in detail without posing any risk to the actor. The surgery scene was filmed over two days, using a combination of practical and visual effects. The prosthetic enabled the depiction of the drilling procedure, adding to the realism of the moment.

"It was definitely, for me, a pretty intense day because I had a lot to do, and I had a lot that I wanted to go a specific way," Geraghty explained.

As reported by Esquire on March 17, 2025, Taylor Sheridan personally reached out to him about enhancing the storyline, saying:

"Hey, I have this idea. I'd like to make this part better for you and for us."

Geraghty agreed, knowing the sequence would be a major moment for his character. The detailed prosthetic work impressed the entire cast and crew.

"Everyone from the cast and the crew to Harrison and Helen, they said it was one of the greatest head doubles they’ve ever seen,"

Geraghty added Harrison Ford himself acknowledged the intensity of the scene by showing his appreciation for Geraghty’s performance.

"After the scene, he came up and kissed me. He said, ‘Great work!’ That’s very meaningful for someone like him to say that to somebody like me. We knew it was a big scene, and we wanted to get through it."

The use of advanced prosthetics in 1923 aligns with the show’s commitment to historical and cinematic authenticity. The effects team ensured that the medical scenes felt as realistic as possible while maintaining a high level of production quality.

1923 season 2: What we know so far

Doctors prepare for Zane Davis' surgery in 1923 (Image via Paramount+)

By episode 4, 1923 season 2 has experienced major progress in various plotlines. Jacob and Cara Dutton are in a more vulnerable situation as they try to protect their land from outside dangers, facing rival groups that contest their control. Spencer Dutton, still journeying back to Montana, encounters various challenges that challenge his perseverance and resolve, postponing his anticipated reunion with his family.

In the meantime, Teonna Rainwater endures her challenging journey as she strives to break free from oppressive powers, maneuvering through threats that jeopardize her freedom and existence. Every one of these stories contributes to the increasing tension within the series, preparing the groundwork for what is to come in the upcoming episodes.

The current season consists of eight episodes, with the remaining schedule as follows:

Episode Title Release Date 5 Only Gunshots to Guide Us March 23, 2025 6 The Mountain Teeth of Monsters March 30, 2025 7 A Dream and a Memory April 6, 2025 8 TBA April 13, 2025

New episodes of 1923 air each Sunday and are available for streaming only on Paramount+.

As the season advances, viewers can anticipate heightened conflicts, individual challenges, and evolving character developments. The Dutton family's strength will be challenged even more as they face the changing obstacles of the American West.

As 1923 progresses, viewers stay captivated by the Duttons' story, looking forward to how the upcoming episodes develop.

