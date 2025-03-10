1923 season 2 episode 4 release date, cast, plot, and everything we know so far

1923 season 2 episode 4 will continue the gripping narrative of the Dutton family as it releases on Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 12 am PT. The series is set around the Great Depression, 1923 highlights the difficulties experienced by the Dutton family as they attempt to safeguard their farm from outside threats.

As 1923 season 2 episode 4 approaches, the story is expected to delve more into the Dutton family's ongoing fights against tremendous outside influences.

As tensions rise on the Yellowstone ranch, changing alliances and developing character arcs suggest that the upcoming episode will introduce fresh conflicts and discoveries. Supporters are excited to watch Jacob Dutton manage the rising strain on his property, as Spencer Dutton's path progresses with unexpected obstacles.

When will 1923 season 2 episode 4 be released? Exact dates and times for all regions

Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton, alongside his companion Luca, played by Joseph Mawle, in a tense discussion while traveling across the American frontier in 1923 season 2. (Image via Paramount+)

1923 season 2 episode 4 is scheduled for release on Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 12 am PT. The episode will be available on Paramount+ in the United States and other regions. Below is the expected release schedule across various time zones:

Region (Time Zone) Date and Time of Release Pacific Time (PT) Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 12:00 AM Central Time (CT) Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 2:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 3:00 AM Mountain Time (MT) Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 1:00 AM Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 8:00 AM Central European Time (CET) Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 9:00 AM Eastern European Time (EET) Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 10:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 1:30 PM Japan Standard Time (JST) Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 5:00 PM

Previous episodes and seasons of 1923 are available for streaming on Paramount+.

1923 season 2 episode 3 recap and themes

Julia Schlaepfer as Alexandra gazes into the distance, seemingly lost in thought, as she faces the challenges of her journey in 1923 Season 2. (Image via Paramount+)

In episode 3, the Dutton family faced a crucial confrontation as their disputes with opposing groups escalated. Jacob Dutton fought to keep authority over the Yellowstone ranch, dealing with outside dangers posed by corporate land developers and longtime rivals. At the same time, Spencer Dutton, still struggling with his past, came across an unforeseen ally who might alter the course of his path.

Alexandra persistently managed her challenges, torn between her loyalty to Spencer and the expectations of her aristocratic heritage. Moreover, the episode highlighted Teonna Rainwater’s persistent struggle against systemic oppression, deepening the season’s storyline.

Episode 3 explored Spencer Dutton’s conflict as he sought to come to terms with his violent history while managing his current obligations. External pressures tested his relationship with Alexandra, suggesting possible cracks in their dynamic.

At the same time, Teonna Rainwater’s struggle for survival highlighted the brutal truths of systemic injustice, reinforcing the season’s overarching themes of resilience and self-determination. Episode 3 also examined Jacob Dutton's issues with leadership, as he encountered growing difficulties in protecting the ranch and ensuring his family's future.

What’s next: 1923 season 2 episode 4 preview (speculative)

Brian Geraghty as Zane Davis lies in bed, suffering from a subdural hematoma, as Dr. Miller reaches to check his condition in 1923 season 2. (Image via Paramount+)

1923 season 2 episode 4 will continue the unfolding narrative, as Jacob Dutton faces new obstacles that could impact the fate of the Yellowstone ranch. As external threats increase, Jacob confronts difficult decisions that could influence his family's future. Concurrently, Spencer Dutton’s journey takes a unique turn as he faces an unexpected conflict that tests his resilience and survival instincts.

The preview of 1923 season 2 episode 4 suggests that an intense clash will be the central point, potentially changing the course of the season. Fans can expect themes of treachery, vengeance, and endurance to be significant as conflicts intensify.

Alexandra’s story is expected to evolve as she faces new personal challenges that could influence her relationship with Spencer. With pressure mounting from all sides, 1923 season 2 episode 4 is poised to become a significant turning point in the evolving narrative of the season.

Cast details for 1923 season 2 episode 4

1923 season 2 episode 4, essential characters will advance the continuing storyline. Harrison Ford reprises his role as Jacob Dutton, fighting to keep control of the Yellowstone ranch. Helen Mirren returns as Cara Dutton, providing steadfast support while managing increasing tensions.

Brandon Sklenar plays Spencer Dutton as he continues on his trip, experiencing new trials that test his resilience. Julia Schlaepfer plays Alexandra, who stays with him, but their relationship faces new problems. Darren Mann reprises his role as Jack Dutton, and Michelle Randolph returns as Elizabeth Strafford, as they navigate the hurdles of their impending marriage among the chaos at the ranch.

Jerome Flynn, who plays Banner Creighton, and Timothy Dalton, who plays Donald Whitfield, continue to pose serious dangers to the Duttons, strengthening their plans. Aminah Nieves, as Teonna Rainwater, continues her story, emphasizing her battle against injustice.

Brian Geraghty plays Zane Davis, who struggles with the consequences of his allegiance to the Duttons, particularly after suffering a devastating injury in the previous episode.

Regular cast members and possible new characters might also feature in 1923 season 2 episode 4 as tensions rise and loyalties are challenged.

