Who is Alex in 1923 season 2? Character role explored

1923 season 2 follows the Dutton family, who find themselves on the verge of war with the extra burden of a severe winter, bringing new challenges to Dutton Ranch.

Spencer sets off on a perilous journey home, racing against the clock to save his family ranch in Montana. Meanwhile, Alexandra, Spencer's wife, sets off keeping her commitment with hopes of uniting with Spencer.

Season 2 of 1932 stars Julia Schlaepfer, Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Brian Geraghty, and Aminah Nieves, among others.

The aforementioned series first episode aired on Paramount+ on February 23, 2025. The synopsis for the same reads as:

"The winter brings new challenges and dangers for the Duttons; Spencer and Alexandra set off on separate journeys."

In the season 2 premiere, Alexandra, a former member of the British Royal Family, is back in England, trying to accumulate money with her friend Jennifer, to arrange a trip to America and return to her husband, Spencer, in Montana.

Who is Alexandra aka Alex and what is her role in 1923 season 2?

Alexandra is a former British Royal Family member, who holds the title of Countess of Sussex. 1923 season 1 dealt with Alexandra abandoning her arranged marriage to Prince Arthur of Connaught after meeting, falling in love, and eloping with Spencer Dutton, a veteran and rugged hunter, in Kenya.

Their escape involves a journey in a tugboat, culminating in a shipwreck and a dramatic rescue, further solidifying their bond. After being saved by a ship captain, Alex coincidentally meets her former fiancé, Prince Arthur, leading to a sword fight between Arthur and Spencer.

Arthur's father orders Spencer to be brought to the brig and Alex to be imprisoned in her chamber. A witness persuades the captain to spare Spencer, and he is transported to the next port by Dinghy without Alex. At the end of season 1, Alex screams that she will find Spencer in Montana.

1923 season 2 explores how Alex's past impacts her relationship with her husband, from whom she was separated, and her determination to honor her commitment made to her husband in the season 1 finale.

In 1923 season 2, episode 1, Alex's freedoms are restricted, as she leaves her engagement to the next Earl of Sussex and is separated from her husband, Spencer.

She doesn’t have the money or agency to travel to her husband. Nonetheless, Alex devises a scheme with her best friend, Jennifer, to scrape together enough money to find a way to reach America.

What did Julia Schlaepfer say about the character of Alex in 1923 season 2?

29-year-old American actress, Julia Schlaepfer, is famed for her role as Alice Charles in the Netflix comedy-drama series The Politician (2019). Her acting credits in movies and TV shows include Charlie Says (2018), The Sky Is Everywhere (2022), Instinct (2018), Madam Secretary (2017), and more.

In season 2 of 1923, Julia Schlaepfer reprises her role as Alexandra. During an interview with TV Line, she highlighted that season 2 will explore Alex’s determination to honor her commitment to her husband, which also includes embracing her role in the Dutton family tree.

According to the interview with TV Line, Julia Schlaepfer confirmed that Alex's love for Spencer would continue to be the same for Spencer or grow even more in 1923 season 2, although the couple separated at the end of season 1.

Julia also stated that Alex’s determination to travel to Spencer is fueled in part by her pregnancy, which is revealed in season 2 episode 1, confirming that Alex is all in for the Dutton family despite her royal arrangement and she does not mind leaning behind the crème de la crème.

In the same interview with TV Line, Julia claimed that if a pregnant Alex arrives at the ranch in 1923 season 2, she will do everything possible to protect the ranch.

In the past, Alex has shown Spencer that she loves his family by encouraging him to read his aunt Carain's letters from season 1, which eventually influenced his trip home.

