Who is Mamie Fossett? All about Jennifer Carpenter's character in 1923 season 2

1923 season 2 debuted on Paramount+ on February 23, 2025. Developed by Taylor Sheridan, this prequel to Yellowstone delves deeper into the challenges faced by the Dutton family as they maneuver through the uncertain landscape of the early 20th century. Starring Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, the series portrays the struggles and endurance of that period.

A fascinating new addition this season is Jennifer Carpenter portraying Mamie Fossett, a U.S. Deputy Marshal. Fossett enters the realm of law enforcement within the show, assigned to execute warrants and carry out arrests at a time when regulations are perpetually changing. Her presence introduces a fresh element to the plot, one that could greatly influence the destiny of the Dutton family.

All about Mamie Fossett in 1923 season 2

Still of Jennifer Carpenter as Mamie Fossett in 1923 season 2 trailer (Image via Paramount+/Youtube)

Mamie Fossett transcends the role of an ordinary law enforcement officer; she embodies the changing justice system during a tumultuous time when authority frequently determined what was lawful. Her persona is broadly based on the actual Mamie Fossett, whose complete name was Mary Frances Fossett, a deputy marshal in the Indian Territory.

The historical Mamie Fossett served under U.S. Marshal Canada H. Thompson and was involved in the issuance of arrest warrants and the supervision of legal affairs. Unlike most of her male counterparts, she primarily handled administrative duties, but she was still an essential part of maintaining law and order in a region where crime ran rampant.

The Indian Territory was recognized for sheltering some of the most notorious criminals because of its absence of established police enforcement. Fossett, together with a small group of female marshals from her era, contributed to establishing a measure of justice in the ungoverned region.

Her history as an educated woman who moved during the Land Rush enhances her legacy even more. Despite limited knowledge of her personal life, her impact on law enforcement showcases her as a symbol of strength and perseverance.

Although she didn't appear in season 1, her appearance in 1923 season 2 indicates a more profound examination of how law enforcement affects the Dutton family and their battle for survival. In his role as a U.S. Deputy Marshal, Fossett is responsible for enforcing the law in Montana, a region where authority is frequently questioned and justice can be complicated.

Taking cues from the historical Mamie Fossett, the portrayal of this character in the show may encounter comparable obstacles in maneuvering through a legal system that frequently disregards women in law enforcement.

Her narrative is anticipated to interweave with the Duttons and other central characters, possibly altering the power dynamics in surprising manners. It is yet to be determined if she will enforce the law rigidly or adjust to the specific challenges of Montana, positioning her as one of the most captivating new characters of the season.

Incorporating historical inspiration into the fictional storyline, 1923 season 2 enhances its depiction of justice in the Old West with added authenticity and depth.

Jennifer Carpenter on portraying Mamie Fossett in 1923 season 2

Jennifer Carpenter walks the red carpet ahead of the 'Brawl In Cell Block 99' screening (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)

Jennifer Carpenter is widely recognized for her role as Debra Morgan in Dexter, where she showcased her ability to portray complex, emotionally driven characters. In 1923 season 2, she steps into another layered role, bringing experience and intensity to the character of Mamie Fossett.

Carpenter has built a career on portraying strong-willed and determined women, with previous roles in The Exorcism of Emily Rose, Limitless, and The Enemy Within. Speaking about 1923 season 2 in an interview with Screen Rant published on February 22, 2025, Carpenter hinted at Fossett’s backstory, saying,

"I think that Mamie Fossett probably came to this territory to homestead, and that didn’t work out. Then she signed up for the most dangerous and deadly job that existed; to be a U.S. Marshal."

In another interview with The Upcoming, published on February 25, 2025, Carpenter described the depth of the show’s storytelling,

"Each character is their own sort of planet in the same galaxy, and their orbits spiral and collide with one another. Mamie Fossett is just going to charge into the story and have her way with it for a moment."

She also expressed her admiration for the production quality, saying,

"It’s not a show that you watch, it’s a show that you experience."

1923 season 2: What we know so far

The 1923 season 2 begins exactly where the first season ended, advancing the tale of the Dutton family's battle to preserve their land and heritage in a constantly evolving world. Centered around Jacob and Cara Dutton, this season presents fresh challenges, financial struggles, changing political landscapes, and a growing legal system that may jeopardize their way of life.

1923 season 2, episode 1 establishes the atmosphere for future events, depicting the Duttons struggling to maintain their land amid increasing external challenges. New enemies emerge, adding further tension to an already volatile situation. The introduction of Mamie Fossett brings a new authority figure into the mix, suggesting that the rule of law will play a bigger role this season.

As a U.S. Deputy Marshal, she represents a shift in how justice is handled in Montana, potentially disrupting long-standing power dynamics. Whether she becomes an ally or a thorn in the Duttons’ side remains to be seen.

As season 2 of 1923 progresses, Mamie Fossett’s role introduces new vitality and depth to the show. Jennifer Carpenter’s depiction of the serious deputy marshal introduces a dimension of tension to the unfolding power dynamics in the series. The way she applies the law, either adhering to its strictest interpretation or adapting the rules in a survival-driven world, will be crucial to the season's progression.

With every new episode, 1923 season 2 keeps providing engaging narratives and intriguing character developments. Mamie Fossett's role in 1923 season 2 guarantees that the 1923 world stays just as unpredictable and vibrant as before.

1923 season 2 is available for streaming on Paramount+, with new episodes being released weekly.

