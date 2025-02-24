Landman season 2 receives promising update from Michelle Randolph

Landman season 2 has been the subject of a lot of speculation after the first season ended, leaving audiences waiting for an official update. The Paramount+ series, which was written by Taylor Sheridan, delves into the intricacies of the oil business in West Texas.

Billy Bob Thornton, Michelle Randolph, and Demi Moore are featured in the series, which has attracted a significant following. Nevertheless, despite its popularity, Paramount+ has not yet confirmed if the show will return.

Recent news from the cast indicates that Landman season 2 is imminent. Although no official renewal has been made, the main actors have expressed their opinions regarding a potential comeback.

Moreover, reports by Town&Country state that production will start in early 2025. In a recent interview for Town&Country, Michelle Randolph expressed her enthusiasm for Landman season 2, wishing to keep going as long as Taylor Sheridan lets her, suggesting a probable renewal.

What update did Michelle Randolph give on Landman season 2?

Michelle Randolph, who plays Ainsley Norris in the series, recently shared her thoughts on the future of Landman. In an interview with Town & Country, published on February 21, 2025, she expressed excitement about the show's reception and her desire to continue.

“I am just really excited that people love it so much, and I think that if we get a chance to keep doing it, I'll do it as long as Taylor lets us,” she said.

Her statement suggests that while the cast is enthusiastic about returning, the decision for Landman season 2 ultimately lies with Sheridan and the network.

Other actors had also commented on whether there would be a second season. Speaking at the American Pavilion at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2024, Demi Moore, who plays Cami Miller, stated the show might get back in action at the start of 2025.

“I’ve already completed the first season and I’m excited for us to start the second which will be at the beginning of next year,” the actress said.

Similarly, Billy Bob Thornton, who essays the role of Tommy Norris, told Entertainment Weekly in August 2024 that if Landman season 2 materializes, production will begin in February or March.

"I understand that if we’re going to do that season 2 that it’s going to be sometime around February, March, somewhere in there," Thornton shared.

A key development came from the Film & Television Industry Alliance, which recently listed Landman season 2 on its production schedule. According to their reports, filming is set to begin on February 28, 2025.

Though season 2 appears certain, there are no reports if the show will go on any further. Taylor Sheridan is noted for developing tight storylines, and most of his series, including 1883 and 1923, have had the endings preconceived. Hence, it was speculated that Landman might adopt the same way.

What happened at the end of Landman season 1?

Landman season 1 concluded with dramatic tension, as several key plot twists established a potential for its continuation. The series centered around the consequences of Monty Miller's (Jon Hamm) deteriorating heart condition, culminating in his death.

His death gave control of the oil firm, M-Tex, to Tommy Norris, who instructed Monty's widow, Cami (Demi Moore), to sell the company for security. However, she rejected this advice and instead chose to take a risky approach by doubling down on oil drilling.

Meanwhile, the Mexican cartel, which had been a looming presence throughout the season, took direct action against Tommy. After a dispute with lower-level cartel boss Jimenez, Tommy was captured and tortured before being saved by Gallino (Andy Garcia), a high-ranking cartel leader.

Gallino saw an opportunity to collaborate rather than engage in conflict, suggesting that he might shift his focus from drug trafficking to the oil business. Tommy, though reluctant, was left with no choice but to consider Gallino's offer, hinting at a dangerous partnership in the future.

The episode's final moments carried significant symbolism. Throughout the series, Tommy encounters a coyote near his home. In the penultimate episode, a neighbor shot and killed one, while in the finale, Tommy saw another and encouraged it to run.

The coyote represents Tommy's struggle for freedom from corporate responsibilities and the escalating dangers around him. With Monty gone, cartel threats looming, and his personal life growing more complicated, Tommy's future appears more uncertain.

What to expect in Landman season 2?

If Landman season 2 returns, several unresolved storylines will need to be addressed. The most pressing issue is Tommy's relationship with Gallino and the cartel. The next installment is likely to explore whether Tommy will cooperate with Gallino or try to find a way to escape his influence.

Given the cartel's increasing presence in the oil industry, the conflict between organized crime and corporate interests could become a central theme.

Cami's decision to keep M-Tex rather than sell it will also have major consequences on Landman season 2. Her gamble on the oil business could lead to financial success or disaster, and Tommy will likely have to manage the fallout.

Additionally, his complicated dynamic with Rebecca Falcone (Kayla Wallace), the company's lawyer, may play a bigger role as legal challenges arise.

On the personal front, Tommy's family relationships remain strained. His ex-wife Angela (Ali Larter) and their children, Ainsley (Michelle Randolph) and Cooper (Jacob Lofland), will likely have larger roles in the upcoming season.

Cooper's growing involvement in the oil business and his budding relationship with Ariana Medina (Paulina Chavez) could be further explored in Landman season 2. Meanwhile, Tommy's decision to keep secrets from Angela suggests ongoing tension between them.

The season finale also sets up a deeper exploration of Tommy's internal conflict. His desire to protect his family and secure financial stability is clashing with the increasing risks of his job. The coyote symbolism suggests that Tommy may feel trapped, and season 2 could focus on whether he attempts to regain control over his life or gets further entangled in the dangerous world he has built around himself.

Interested viewers can watch Landman on Paramount+.

