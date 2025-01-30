Why you should watch Landman TV show? Everything to know about the series before you tune in

Landman is the newest TV series by Taylor Sheridan, acclaimed for developing the show Yellowstone. Landman examines the contemporary oil sector in West Texas, tracking the lives of landmen who maneuver through the intricate realm of oil drilling, land transactions, and corporate conflicts.

Landman is inspired by the well-known podcast Boomtown and seeks to deliver an authentic depiction of the oil industry free from political influence. The series features Billy Bob Thornton in the main role, alongside a cast that includes Demi Moore and Jon Hamm. Blending corporate intrigue with practical industry knowledge, Landman provides a new viewpoint on an industry that affects worldwide economies.

Before viewing the series, the following information provides key details about its premise, themes, and industry significance, offering insights into its relevance and narrative approach.

Everything to know about Landman

Landman follows Tommy Norris, played by Billy Bob Thornton, a crisis manager for an oil company. Tommy is responsible for handling land acquisitions, negotiating deals, and addressing legal and environmental concerns associated with drilling operations. His role requires navigating corporate policies, managing industry regulations, and mitigating disputes that arise within the sector.

As Norris maneuvers through boardroom confrontations and on-the-ground disputes, the series explores the intricate relationships between oil executives, investors, landowners, and field workers. The series highlights the financial negotiations that drive industry operations, conflicts from competing interests, and oil exploration's social and economic effects on small-town communities.

The narrative delves into corporate power struggles and business ethics while portraying the challenges faced by those operating in an industry known for its volatility. The series presents high-stakes dilemmas that test its characters’ ambitions, allegiances, and moral convictions, maintaining a gripping tension throughout.

Why you should watch Landman

A still from Landman (via Paramount+)

An extension of Yellowstone’s legacy: Landman acts as a seamless extension of Taylor Sheridan’s neo-Western narrative style. While Yellowstone centered on land title and conflicts of power in Montana, Landman relocates the scene to the oil-dense terrains of West Texas.

Both series examine themes of power, wealth, and survival within industries that influence the American economy. The series' blend of intricate character developments and business tactics makes it essential viewing for audiences interested in stories focused on high-stress industries.

Billy Bob Thornton’s captivating performance: Billy Bob Thornton’s depiction of Tommy Norris has received significant acclaim. Reviews from sources like Forbes and Broadsheet highlight his ability to craft a compelling and nuanced character who operates within the ethically gray areas of the oil business (Forbes, Broadsheet). His screen presence supports the depiction of the character by emphasizing the intricate decisions and actions central to the storyline.

An impressive supporting ensemble: Besides Thornton, the series showcases powerful performances from Demi Moore and Jon Hamm, both portraying significant characters in the oil industry. Their engagements with Norris enhance the series' complex power dynamics, creating a captivating viewing experience.

A genuine representation of the oil industry: The series examines the functional framework of the oil sector, featuring elements of business deals, corporate governance, and political engagement. The series' commitment to a genuine representation of the industry, especially in its portrayal of intense business disputes and the financial impacts of the oil market.

Cast and characters

Still of Ali Larter as Angela Norris in Landman ( via Paramount+)

Billy Bob Thornton as Tommy Norris, a crisis manager responsible for handling corporate disputes, land acquisitions, and industry regulations.

as Tommy Norris, a crisis manager responsible for handling corporate disputes, land acquisitions, and industry regulations. Ali Larter as Angela Norris, navigating the oil sector's leadership and business strategies.

as Angela Norris, navigating the oil sector's leadership and business strategies. Jacob Lofland as Cooper Norris, played a key role in the family’s involvement in the oil industry.

as Cooper Norris, played a key role in the family’s involvement in the oil industry. Michelle Randolph as Ainsley Norris, adds another dimension to the Norris family dynamics.

as Ainsley Norris, adds another dimension to the Norris family dynamics. Paulina Chávez as Ariana, representing an emerging perspective within the industry.

as Ariana, representing an emerging perspective within the industry. Kayla Wallace as Rebecca Falcone, a significant character in the series' corporate setting.

as Rebecca Falcone, a significant character in the series' corporate setting. Mark Collie as Sheriff Walt Joeberg, portraying law enforcement’s role in the region.

as Sheriff Walt Joeberg, portraying law enforcement’s role in the region. James Jordan as Dale Bradley, adding to the show's workforce representation.

as Dale Bradley, adding to the show's workforce representation. Demi Moore as Cami Miller, one half of the influential Miller couple in the oil sector.

as Cami Miller, one half of the influential Miller couple in the oil sector. Jon Hamm as Monty Miller, brings corporate insight and influence to the industry’s depiction.

as Monty Miller, brings corporate insight and influence to the industry’s depiction. Colm Feore as Nathan, a key figure in the series' unfolding narrative.

as Nathan, a key figure in the series' unfolding narrative. Mustafa Speaks as Boss, playing a role in the business structure.

as Boss, playing a role in the business structure. Mitchell Slaggert as Ryder, contributes to the evolving storyline.

as Ryder, contributes to the evolving storyline. Alex Meraz as Jimenez, engaging in oil sector operations.

as Jimenez, engaging in oil sector operations. J.R. Villarreal as Manuel, furthering the representation of field workers.

The series presents a compelling look at the oil industry through the lens of character-driven storytelling. With a strong cast, an experienced creator, and a setting that reflects real-world business complexities, the series offers an engaging viewing experience. The show provides an opportunity to explore a world that impacts global markets while delivering an intriguing drama.

