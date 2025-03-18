Taylor Sheridan made his feelings clear about why he never visited the 1923 season 2 set

1923 season 2, a prequel to Yellowstone, delves into the initial challenges faced by the Dutton family during the Prohibition period in Montana. The series depicts their attempts to sustain their ranch during economic uncertainty and political changes. Taylor Sheridan, the mastermind behind the Yellowstone franchise, has broadened the universe with several spin-offs, like 1923.

1923 season 2 features Harrison Ford in the role of Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, with Jerome Flynn portraying Banner Creighton and Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield. The series has received acclaim for its narrative and production value.

Although he's recognized for closely supervising his projects, Sheridan didn't go to the set of 1923 season 2. His absence sparked inquiries, yet sources suggest it stemmed from confidence in his team and a heavy workload.

With several projects in progress, he depended on director Ben Richardson to realize his vision. Sheridan continued to participate by writing scripts and collaborating, maintaining coherence in the Yellowstone universe.

Why Taylor Sheridan never visited 1923 season 2 set?

Actor Jerome Flynn attends the LFF Connects Television: 'Black Mirror' screening (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for BFI)

Sheridan wasn't present on the set of 1923 season 2 mainly because of his busy schedule and trust in his directing crew.

As reported by Town and Country Magazine, actor Jerome Flynn, portraying Banner Creighton in the show, said that Sheridan relied on director Ben Richardson to bring his vision to life.

“He’s so close to Ben (Richardson) the director – who directed every episode – that they work together as a team, and he trusts him implicitly,” Flynn said in an interview with Town and Country Magazine published on March 12, 2025.

“Taylor’s so busy working on the plethora of other stuff that’s coming through him. No, we never saw him on set.”

Sheridan has been broadening his endeavors beyond Yellowstone and its prequels, creating a range of new projects, like Landman and Lioness. His workload has increased considerably, rendering it unfeasible for him to be on every set in person. He splits his time across various productions, necessitating his attention on writing and supervising the progress of several projects at once.

Alongside his television duties, Sheridan has been active in broadening the Yellowstone universe through new spin-offs and prequels, adding to his workload. Although he wasn't physically present, his impact on the second season of 1923 continued to be significant through his intricate scripts and partnership with the production crew. Director Ben Richardson, known for his extensive collaborations with Sheridan, assumed the task of realizing his vision on set.

Although some fans may have anticipated Sheridan's presence due to his hands-on approach, the success of 1923 season 2 indicates that his creative process doesn't rely on him being on set. His dedicated team guarantees that his narrative approach is carried out as planned, preserving consistency throughout the Yellowstone franchise.

1923 season 2 : Release date, cast and plot

(L-R) Sebastian Roché, Aminah Nieves, Michelle Randolph, Brandon Sklenar, Harrison Ford, Julia Schlaepfer, Darren Mann, Brian Geraghty, Jennifer Carpenter and Timothy Dalton attend the 1923 season 2 Premiere (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Paramount+)

The second season of 1923 continues to explore the trials faced by the Dutton family as they struggle to maintain their ranch against external threats.

The season delves into Jacob and Cara Dutton's efforts to protect their land from the powerful businessman Donald Whitfield, whose influence continues to grow. Meanwhile, Spencer Dutton faces new challenges as he tries to return home to Montana, encountering personal and political obstacles along the way.

Conflict intensifies between the Duttons and their opponents, resulting in aggressive clashes and changing partnerships. The series additionally examines the effects of the Great Depression, as the Dutton family and their community encounter financial distress.

Furthermore, the season offers greater understanding of Teonna Rainwater’s journey, emphasizing the challenges faced by Indigenous communities during this time. The series illustrates the effects of financial struggles, shifts in governance and confrontations with formidable opponents.

The cast of the show continues to be headed by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, with significant roles played by Jerome Flynn, Timothy Dalton and Michelle Randolph. The production faced delays from the strikes by Hollywood writers and actors but restarted in late 2024.

Regarding the release timetable, 1923 season 2 started broadcasting in February 2025, with fresh episodes launched weekly on Paramount+. The final episode of the season is set for April 13, 2025. Despite speculation about whether this season will be the last, neither Paramount+ nor Sheridan has provided any confirmation concerning the show's future.

As for the season finale, set to debut on April 13, 2025, Jerome Flynn called it “emotionally raw and poignant,” later adding in an interview with Towna and Country Magazine on March 12, 2025:

“The whole crew, we were collectively conjuring this story. There are times where it felt like I didn’t need to act.”

While Sheridan’s absence from the set may have been surprising, the show continues to reflect his storytelling style and vision, maintaining its place within the growing Yellowstone universe.

