Why is Taylor Sheridan’s Sicario making a comeback on Netflix after nearly a decade? Explained

Written by Taylor Sheridan and directed by Denis Villeneuve, the action crime thriller film Sicario has been experiencing a resurgence among audiences. The film is currently listed among the top trending films on Netflix in many parts of the world.

Although Sicario's sudden rise to fame is surprising to many, it is not shocking. This is mainly because Taylor Sheridan's productions have been gaining huge popularity among the masses lately. Because of this, people have been growing curious to view other projects by the industry stalwart.

Additionally, Deni Villeneuve has also proven to be an exceptional director in the last few years. Having been involved in the creation of films such as Arrival and the Dune series, Villeneuve has carved out a niche for himself in the industry that distinguishes him from his peers.

Possible reasons behind Taylor Sheridan's Sicario's growing popularity explained

As previously highlighted, Sicario, written by Taylor Sheridan, has experienced a rise in popularity after almost a decade since its release. The reasons behind the same happening could be plenty and will be explored in the subsequent paragraphs.

Taylor Sheridan projects have a fanbase of their own

Despite being an industry veteran, creator Taylor Sheridan's rise to popularity has been recent. With his association with projects such as Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, 1923, and Landman, Sheridan has created a name for himself in television.

As an example, Variety's December 2024 article mentioned that Yellowstone drew a record-breaking approximately 13.1 million viewers, according to Paramount Network. Consecutively, Landman, also made by Sheridan, garnered approximately 14.9 million views in the first four weeks of its release, as per an article on The Wrap dated December 18, 2024.

These numbers and the overall popularity of these projects have given a great boost to Sheridan's career. In fact, people have started watching movies and shows just because Sheridan's name is associated with them.

A perfect example of the same is Sicario, which was released a decade ago in 2025. The movie is experiencing an influx of new viewers on Netflix in selective regions. As of this writing, the movie is positioned at number eight on the US list.

Denis Villeneuve is one of the most celebrated directors in the industry at present

Another reason that could have made Sicario popular at the moment is Denis Villeneuve's association with it. Villeneuve is the director of the film, and he has emerged as one of the most acclaimed directors of all time. His recent ventures, such as Dune and Dune: Part Two, have cemented him as an unparalleled visionary.

For the same projects mentioned above, he has been nominated across several award shows, including the Academy Awards. In 2021, Dune swept the Oscars with a total of 10 nominations and six wins. Not to mention, Sicario, too, was nominated at the Oscars in 2015. It was nominated for three awards, but it unfortunately did not take home any.

Sicario's plot is relevant to the current times

Sicario's narrative touches on several themes that apply to modern times, such as concerns regarding drugs along the US-Mexico border. Another theme that the film touches on is the corruption of government officials. Based on the current political environment, some people find these themes relevant and timely.

What is Taylor Sheridan's Sicario about?

Sicario focuses on Emily Blunt's Kate Macer, who is an FBI Special Agent and is recruited by the government to oversee a mission involving a drug lord. The official synopsis for the movie from Lionsgate reads as follows:

"After an idealistic FBI agent (Emily Blunt) is recruited by a government task-force official (Josh Brolin) to pursue a drug lord, she begins a perilous mission that forces her to question everything she believes-and pits her against a shadowy consultant with a dangerous agenda."

Sicario is currently streaming on Netflix in selected regions.

