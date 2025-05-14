"Colossal blunder"— Megyn Kelly criticizes Versace for partnering with trans model Dylan Mulvaney featuring dress worn by Melania Trump

Transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney has been making headlines for a week since she teamed up with luxury brand Versace to promote its women’s collection. Dylan Mulvaney posted a picture on Instagram a week ago donning a similar Versace dress that was earlier worn by Melania Trump. YouTuber Megyn Kelly has reacted to the collaboration and called it a "colossal blunder" by the label.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On May 10, in a post on X, Kelly called Versace the "New Bud Light," the beer brand that faced a boycott in 2023 for association with the transgender model. In a video clip posted on her YouTube channel on May 13, Kelly criticized the luxury brand for partnering with Dylan Mulvaney and shows a picture of Melania Trump in the same dress for a comparison.

"It's a dress that Melania Trump wore on New Year's Eve as only Melania Trump could, and actually did look spectacular in it. I mean, we should really do a who wore a best kind of side by side with Melania Trump versus Dylan Mulvaney," Kelly said in her video.

Ad

Kelly added:

"And what another colossal blunder for Versace, whose brand is already hemorrhaging."

Megyn also lashed out at Dylan Mulvaney for "cosplaying being a woman."

What else did Megyn Kelly say about Dylan Mulvaney in her video?

Ad

In her May 13 YouTube video clip, Megyn Kelly reacted to Mulvaney's Instagram post in which the model was getting ready for a Versace event. Kelly criticized the luxury label and the model, while sharing that she rejected the same dress.

"Wearing last season's dress. I just want you to know that it's a dress that was brought to me back in the fall for me to possibly wear to the Al Smith dinner, but I rejected it."

Ad

The host also said that the brand's popularity is decreasing due to associations like this.

"They've already kind of gone down. They're already kind of known as more of like a... it's not one of the top couture brands anymore. It used to be, but because of asinine moves like this, they've suffered. And I'll be really surprised if I ever see Melania Trump wear Versace again," said Kelly.

Ad

When Dylan Mulvaney made headlines

Ad

Earlier in 2023, the beer brand Bud Light received backlash for partnering with Dylan Mulvaney. During March Madness, she posted a short video on her Instagram account promoting the Bud Light beer brand. Conservatives boycotted the brand, including Kid Rock.

In other news, Dylan Mulvaney released her memoir, Paper Doll: Notes from a Late Bloomer, on March 11, 2025. In this book, Dylan talks about her life pre- and post-transition.

Also read: What did Taylor Swift say after her subpoena in Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni case? Zack Peter says singer's deposition should be "short and sweet"

Ad

In terms of accolades, Mulvaney was conferred with the Queerties Groundbreaker Award in 2023. She was also awarded a Streamy Award and Attitude's Woman of the Year Award. In November 2023, Mulvaney was also listed in the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More