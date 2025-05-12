Who is Van Hunt? Halle Berry's Mother's Day video promoting intimacy gel with her boyfriend from under the sheets goes viral 

Monster's Ball fame actress Halle Berry took to X on May 12, 2025, to promote an intimacy gel with her boyfriend, Van Hunt, from under the sheets. One reason the video went viral was Halle's caption that stated:

"OK so Mother’s Day isn’t over just yet".

As per Harper's Bazaar, Halle Berry's boyfriend, Van Hunt, is a singer, music producer, and songwriter. He is skilled at playing multiple instruments, including the guitar, drums, keyboard, and bass. Hunt was nominated for a Grammy in 2005 in the Best Urban/Alternative Performance category for his track Dust.

Additionally, the artist won a Grammy Award for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals in 2007 for his collab with Joss Stone and John Legend. It was based on the cover of Family Affair by Sly & The Family Stone.

In the video, Hunt and Halle Berry are seen under the covers, where the actress shares that her Mother's Day was about to end before introducing Respin's Let's Spin Intimacy Gel.

Throughout the clip, the couple exchange light-hearted remarks promoting the product. It is a collaboration between Halle Berry's wellness platform, Respin, and women's intimate wellness brand, Joyspin.

More details about Halle Berry's boyfriend Van Hunt explored amid the duo's viral video promoting intimacy gel

According to Last.fm Van Hunt was born on March 8, 1970, in Dayton, Ohio. The singer was raised by a single mother. His father, Van Hunt Sr., was a part-time painter and factory worker. The publication mentioned that Hunt's father was a friend of Ohio Player's drummer Jimmy "Diamond" Williams.

The singer's musical journey began when he started playing drums at the age of 7 and the saxophone by age 8. His self-titled debut album was released in 2004, followed by On the Jungle Floor in 2006. During a 2020 interview with Essence, the Grammy Award winner revealed the story behind his name.

“My grandfather found the name, but he wasn’t much of a talker. So no one knows really where the name came from. My father is older than the invention of the van (laughs), so I know it didn’t come from there,” the singer said.

As for his education, Van Hunt moved to Texas for some time and relocated to Atlanta in 1996 to attend Morehouse College. He enrolled to study English but dropped out shortly after. While in Atlanta, Van Hunt produced hip-hop demos for local rappers to pay his bills. During this period, he met artists and record producers like TLC, Jermaine Dupri, and Dallas Austin.

According to PEOPLE, Halle Berry and Hunt connected during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and made their relationship official in the same year. In a 2021 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Van Hunt acknowledged the positive impact his relationship with Halle Berry brought to his life.

“The inspiration for our relationship goes across everything, even in my parenting. I’m a completely different person, I can say it like that, and I think that it’s improved every aspect of my life,” Hunt noted.

Hunt has a son called Drake, though the details about his child's mother are not publicly known at the time.

Halle Berry and Hunt have often expressed their love for each other on social media. During a 2024 interview with Marie Claire, Halle dubbed her relationship with the Highlights singer a life-changing experience.

