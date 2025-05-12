When did Summer Walker and Rico Recklezz start dating? Singer confirms breakup as she announces she is “single”

Ad

The romance between Summer Walker and Rico Recklezz seems to be over, as the Still Over It singer recently revealed on Instagram Stories that she is reportedly single. Walker posted a cryptic status along with a reported confirmation on May 11, but she kept the details of the split private.

She wrote:

“I like being girly and dainty. I don’t like nothing taking me out of that.

She also added Beyoncé's "Single Ladies" lyrics: "All the single ladies. All the single ladies." Summer and Rico began dating in late 2024. According to an article published by Hot New Hip Hop on March 24, she acknowledged that she was in a relationship with Chicago Drill artist Rico Recklezz.

Summer Walker's cryptic Instagram status (Image via Instagram / summerwalker)

On the other hand, Recklezz appears to be handling the split well. He sent an expression of gratitude on his Instagram Story on Thursday, May 8, writing:

“I love my life an I love God so much. I’m so thankful n grateful ya’ll jus don’t [know] how blessed [and] favored I am [and] how good God is [praying hands emoji.”

Summer Walker and Rico Recklezz reportedly broke up after dating for some months

Only a few months after revealing their relationship to the world, Summer Walker announced her separation from rapper Rico Recklezz. The same source claimed that during the holiday season, the couple posed for pictures, and Walker displayed the flowers he had purchased for her.

The internet, however, had much to say about their relationship as the news went viral. While some people wished them luck, others expressed doubts about the singer's past relationships.

Walker also talked about how loving and considerate her new partner was. The mother of three seemed content with the relationship. Additionally, fans have joked that they will support Walker's romances as long as the couple releases another No. 1 album.

Meanwhile, Recklezz talked candidly about his pursuit of Walker earlier this year, acknowledging that he had sent her direct messages for years. In a January 28 interview with VladTV, he admitted:

“It damn near got stalker-ish. The only reason it didn’t get stalker-ish is because I kept going to jail.. Then, one day, she finally [was] like, ‘You not finna stop, is you?’”

At one point, Walker shared touching moments from their time together. She also expressed her appreciation for the experiences Recklezz gave her by sharing multiple photos of them aboard a fancy yacht in March 2025. As per Complex's March 18 report, she wrote in the caption:

“Ppl can say whatever they want but in 4 months he’s taken me on the nicest yacht I ever been on, the nicest hotel room I’ve ever seen, gave me the nicest Valentine’s Day I’ve ever had & I’m a rich girly so its really not much I haven’t seen. Like when I ask for something he really goes above & beyond to make it happen.”

However, Summer Walker has recently declared that she is reportedly single. As reported by Vibe on May 9, in response to rumors that she was dating Playboi Carti after pictures of the two of them together in the studio surfaced, she swiftly followed up with another post, telling her followers not to "be weird." She wrote on May 11:

“Yes I’m single but don’t be weird now yall.. I can’t even think about fu**kin [with] another man. I love Rico he really is a sweet man when he wants to be… that’s my pumkin for life, things just don’t align how we wanted cause we from two different worlds. Let’s move on now.”

Summer Walker added in another Instagram Story on the same day:

“I’m literally honestly & truly over men like that’s it for me, I find more peace being alone, but let’s normalize moving on with out mess. No disrespect. No hard feelings. No bad mouthing each other. Everything copasetic on my end, it’s all lessons n love.”

Meanwhile, the reason behind Summer Walker and Rico Recklezz's breakup is still unknown.

