"He ain't even gonna be nominated" — Internet reacts as Playboi Carti makes bold Grammy statement

A few of rapper Playboi Carti's recent social media posts have notified his fans that his recent album, I AM MUSIC, is out now. On May 10, Carti wrote in his Instagram Story:

“WE GOIN GRAMMY — I AM MUSIC.”

The screenshot was then shared and reposted on Instagram and X on the same day by NFR podcast. Meanwhile, this year, Carti and The Weeknd, his Timeless partner, performed at the Grammy Awards.

Nonetheless, notably, none of Carti’s original or single albums or tracks have been nominated for Grammy as of yet. On the other hand, once NPR’s X post garnered attention, netizens flooded the comment section of the post to react to the same. One even said that he probably won’t ever be nominated for Grammy.

“He ain't even gonna be nominated,” wrote one user.

Others also reacted in a similar way as one said that Kendrick or Gaga might win the Album Of The Year while another one wrote that, if it wins, it would reportedly mean music is dead.

“Kendrick sweeping the Grammy next year… Him and Gaga battling for AOTY,” wrote another user.

“If that wins a Grammy then anything can win at that point,” another user criticised.

“If I AM MUSIC wins a Grammy then music really is dead,” one said.

On the other hand, many supported the rapper as one said that it is probably going to the Grammys, while another one said that the rapper deserves it.

“I speak for EVERYONE when I say I AM MUSIC IS GOIN GRAMMY,” wrote one netizen.

“It actually might,” said one.

Playboi Carti is hopeful is about winning a Grammy next year with his album I Am Music

As per Hyperbeast’s March 12 report, March 14, 2025 saw the release of Playboi Carti's Music, also known as I Am Music, via AWGE and Interscope Records. The singer announced the release of the album on his Instagram Stories.

The album has 30 tracks and guest appearances, including Travis Scott, the Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar, Jhené Aiko, Skepta, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, Ty Dolla Sign, and Young Thug.

Carti, meanwhile, has never received a Grammy for a solo composition. Nonetheless, he received nominations for awards and even won in several categories for his collaborations with other musicians. Playboi Carti and Kanye West have a long history of working together, especially on Kanye's Donda album.

Donda received a 2022 Grammy Award nomination for Album of the Year, as one of the final two albums to be chosen in the category. The album received a nomination in the Best Rap Album category at the same event.

Additionally, during the same, two singles from the albums, Jail and Hurricane, even took home the Best Rap Song and Best Melodic Rap Performance honours, respectively.

Furthermore, Ye's song Carnival, which features Ty Dolla Sign, Rich the Kid, and Playboi Carti, was nominated for Best Rap Song at the 2025 Grammy Awards, which took place on February 3. However, even though Carnival received a nomination, Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us took home the prize in the end.

Additionally, Carti appeared as a guest during Travis Scott's performance at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards in 2025. Meanwhile, the NPR article came two days after rappers Doechii, Playboi Carti, and The Weeknd worked together on the Timeless remix.

The female rapper surprisingly appeared on the most recent song by Playboi Carti and The Weeknd on Friday, May 9. On Friday, the song Timeless (Remix) became available on streaming sites and on YouTube.

Doechii takes over the opening verse of the original collaboration between The Weeknd and Playboi Carti, Timeless, in the new remix of the song.

Meanwhile, Carti hasn't yet revealed any information on his new or upcoming project.

