"Somebody do this to Harry NOW" — Internet reacts to a Starbucks worker writing "where’s the album??" on Summer Walker's cup

Summer Walker's third LP, Finally Over It, seemingly has fans eagerly anticipating its upcoming release, including a Starbucks barista. On February 24, Walker took to her Instagram Story to share a clip of her drink where the barista had written, “Summer where’s the album??” on the cup.

Finally Over It has yet to have a release date, however, it is expected to be released sometime this year. The upcoming album will follow Walker's 2021 album Still Over It, the follow-up to her debut album Over It, released two years prior.

The video of the barista's writing on Summer Walker's cup was received with hilarious responses on social media. One user stated that someone should try this technique on Harry Styles, who has yet to release a new album following his 2022 Grammy-winning LP, Harry's House.

"Somebody do this to Harry NOW," a user said.

Several netizens echoed this sentiment, naming other singers they wanted to do this to. Others asked Walker to reveal when the album will be released.

"Me when i’m the barista and rihanna comes into my store," one person tweeted.

"Well Summer…where is it?" another person asked.

"We all want to know," someone else commented.

"As they should .. cause where the album ??" another user wrote.

Some commended the barista for asking Summer Walker the "right questions."

"Barista asking all the right questions," one person posted.

"Not All Hero’s Wear Capes . Job Well Done," someone else commented.

"Give that barista a raise," another user added.

Summer Walker released the lead single from Finally Over It in October 2024

Summer Walker released the lead single from her upcoming album, Finally Over It, on October 25, 2024. Weeks before the song's release, she had uploaded a phone number on her Instagram where people could call and leave a voicemail, as reported by Vibe.

Prior to the release of the lead single, titled Heart Of A Woman, Summer Walker teased the track on her Instagram page with a voicemail from an alleged listener that stated:

“Hey Summer listen, I know you don’t know me but I’m telling you now, ‘Heart Of A Woman,’ it needs to be at least three minutes and 47 seconds long. No less than that. Don’t let me find out that this is just an interlude… ‘Cuz I’ve been waiting for this! Don’t let this just be an interlude. Let this be a full song. Let me get this album, and let it be a full song. Three minutes, and 47 seconds. Thank youuuu.”

Summer Walker also released the music video for Heart Of A Woman in December 2024. The video amassed 11 million views at the time of this article.

While the singer has yet to announce a release date for her upcoming album, she assured fans that the project was "just about done" during a November 2024 interview with Big Boy in the Neighborhood.

“We still working on it. I personally feel we are about done, but they want me to keep going and keep pushing. Just to see what else you can get. You never know. It’s always at every end that you go ‘oh, ‘didn’t know we were gonna get that one’,” she said.

In other news, Summer Walker's sophomore album, Still Over It, reached the No.1 position on the Billboard Hit 200 at the time of its release.

