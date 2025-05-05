"Walker's visuals hit different" — Internet reacts to Summer Walker releasing music video for Spend It

Summer Walker unveiled the official music video for her latest single Spend It on May 5, 2025, sending fans into a frenzy over the bold visuals and luxury-themed storyline. The video, directed by Lesly Lynch, was announced via her social media with a simple caption: "Spend It Video out now."

Ad

Featuring an all-star cast including Gail Bean, Miracle Watts, Brandee Evans, Angela White, Eric Roberts, and a closing cameo by viral figure Joanne the Scammer, the video positions Walker in the middle of a glitzy, money-powered heist, matching the energy of her new music, as reported by Hot New Hip Hop.

The song is the second official single from Summer Walker's upcoming album Finally Over It, the long-awaited final chapter in the album trilogy that began with Over It (2019) before being continued with Still Over It (2021).

Ad

Trending

According to Rolling Stone, with the video's release, fans got not only an update on her musical direction but also a teasing hint of the album's progress via a website called WhereIsTheAlbum.com, which tracks the time since her last full release.

Fans were quick to respond to the high-fashion visuals and storyline of the video on various social media platforms.

"Walker's visuals hit different, no cap," one X user commented.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Similar sentiments were shared by others as well.

"walker really said 'let me show these girlies how it's done' and i'm living for it. her voice + those visuals = pure toxicity in 4k," a fan remarked.

"I see the song and aesthetic you're going for with this album and I'm IN LOVE!!!!!! Yes summer!" another fan tweeted.

Ad

"This video matches the energy of the song so well!!" a fan lauded.

Fans were mostly impressed by the Spend It video, praising its bold visuals and Summer Walker's new confident energy, though a few users shared negative takes, saying they wouldn’t be watching or streaming it.

"No one is going to watch this," a user wrote.

"Nobody is streaming," another noted.

Ad

Summer Walker embraces luxury and personal growth as she teases final album in trilogy

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the track itself, Summer Walker makes it clear that she's moved past emotional turmoil and is embracing a phase where she values material affirmation over romantic struggle.

"Spend it on me, I love when you to spend it on me... Before my love couldn't be bought/But now that's all I want," she sings.

The video complements this tone with images of jewels, designer clothing, and scenes of a luxurious operation carried out with a team of glamorous women.

Ad

According to Rolling Stone, this theme aligns with Summer Walker's recent interviews and social media posts hinting at her growth and evolving priorities.

"You've gotta let me cook. It's actually almost done… Every day we add some new sh*t. Now we're down to the details," Walker said in a voiceover on the WhereIsTheAlbum.com.

The album's delay appears to stem from her desire to perfect every part of it—a sentiment she echoed when recounting how her manager Justice Baiden encouraged her to keep working, as stated by Rolling Stone.

Ad

"I tried to turn this album in so long ago, and Justice was just like, 'Girl, please, you’re gonna embarrass us,'" she said.

Summer Walker's third studio album, Finally Over It, has been teased since October 2024, but an official release date has not yet been announced. With the release of the Spend It video and ongoing updates via her website, Walker appears to be fully back in album mode as fans await the completion of her next project.

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jeevika Malhotra Jeevika Malhotra is a Celebrity Trends writer at Sportskeeda, where she keenly explores the ever-changing pop culture landscape. With a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Chandigarh University, Jeevika has honed her skills through three years of experience in content writing.



Her professional journey includes successfully managing campaigns for Sony India, highlighting her ability to craft engaging narratives across various domains. Keeping up with pop culture phenomena since she was a kid, if one asks Jeevika about her favorite celebrity, she will go gaga over Priyanka Chopra, whom she considers a global icon.



When she is not penning the latest stories, Jeevika indulges her creative side by learning dance and experimenting in the kitchen, cooking her favorite recipes. At Sportskeeda, Jeevika is dedicated to reporting accurate, relevant, and ethically sourced information, always ensuring her pieces are thoroughly fact-checked. Know More