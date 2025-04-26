“Almost died both times”: Summer Walker reflects on her 52-hour and 7-hour childbirths in a discussion with Mariah the Scientist

Singer and songwriter Summer Walker opened up about her childbirth experiences on the latest episode of Mariah the Scientist's Over It Radio on April 24, 2025. The 29-year-old has three children, a daughter and twin sons.

During the Apple Music 1 podcast episode, Mariah asked Walker about her experience of childbirth. She also asked the singer to compare her experience of giving birth the first time with the second.

Summer Walker said that while the second birth was "shorter than the first one," it "sucked real bad." Her first childbirth took 52 hours while the second one took seven hours.

"I almost died both times," Walker added.

However, Summer Walker claimed that she would endure the process all over again when asked about it by the hostess.

Summer Walker had her first child with her ex-boyfriend, London on da Track. Named Bubbles Renee Walker, her daughter was born on March 22, 2021. She had her twin sons with LVRD Pharoh, who were born on December 29, 2022. A report by People states that the Ex For a Reason hitmaker gave birth to all three children at home.

All about Summer Walker's children explored

2023 Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit - Day 3 - Ms. Lauryn Hill & R&B Concert - Source: Getty

In a 2022 interview with Essence, Summer Walker admitted that motherhood brings her "the most joy in the world." The Grammy-nominated artist also raved about her three children in a 2023 discourse with Yung Miami on Caresha Please. She admitted that her three children gave her a form of love she had never experienced.

"Every time I look at them [my kids], I’ll be like this is such a blessing," she added.

In the same interview, Walker revealed that her eldest daughter's name coincides with her personality. She added that the name "works so much" as her daughter's personality was "so bubbly," stating that she was also "so silly."

Bubbles Renee Walker's birth was made public by her father on Instagram, with a photo of their newborn baby's hand. In the caption, London on Da Track wrote that from the first time he held her in his arms, he "knew you were special." He also wrote that he was "overwhelmed with joy I can't even."

Walker's daughter started getting involved in her mother's music career even before she could turn one. Bubbles is credited as a songwriter in Summer Walker's 2021 hit, Session 33.

In December 2022, Walker became the mother of twin sons. The singer shares the sons with rapper LVRD Pharoh, and the two have kept their names a secret. Summer Walker reportedly split with Pharoh before the birth of the twins in 2022.

Despite their breakup, Walker raved about LVRD Pharoh's caliber as a father in an Instagram story (as reported by People). She called her ex an "amazing father," noting that he was there at every "swim class, every photoshoot, every [doctor] appointment, and every baby event."

“Larry is an amazing father there's just certain things I won't tolerate, but we're super duper happy to have all our children & we just living life," Summer wrote.

The songstress also described him as the "best dad doula ever."

In March 2025, Walker acknowledged that she was in a romantic relationship with rapper Rico Recklezz. Responding to critics in a since-deleted Instagram post, she said that people can "say whatever" they want to say about her man. She added that whenever she asked him to do something for her, he did "it the best, the biggest way he [expletive] can." She went on to say that Recklezz didn't ever "go small."

