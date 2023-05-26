Who is Summer Walker's baby daddy? Singer opens up about single parenting and London On Da Track

Summer Walker recently spoke about her experience with single parenting during her appearance on Caresha Please. The singer shares a daughter with London on da Track. They were in a relationship from 2019 to 2021. She then welcomed twins with rapper Lvrd Pharaoh in 2022.

Walker spoke on postpartum depression, saying that she cried when she went to meet her therapist on the first day. She added that she was discovered by the therapist inside the dressing room where she had a meltdown.

Walker then explained her experience of adjusting the schedule between her work and duties as a mother. Walker stated that people suffer from postpartum depression when they lack support in their time of need and added:

"It could be a hormonal imbalance, but just for me, it was just not having the support that I needed…. I was really depressed, and it wasn't about the child. I loved her. I just needed help."

Walker continued by saying that she is happy after welcoming twins last year and that she still needs to make time for herself. She advised everyone to go on a trip or to the spa and that getting involved in such activities will not make feel anyone that something is missing from their life. She ended by jokingly saying that she goes out on the streets once her kids are asleep.

Summer Walker announced the birth of her twins in January 2023

Summer Walker is a mother of two children which include a daughter and two twins (Image via Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Summer Walker announced on Instagram Live in June 2022 that she was expecting for the second time, but the news of having twins was disclosed once she delivered the babies. She revealed the news on her Instagram Story:

"I'm so proud of myself. Just sharing to inspire other women cause I know once you carry twins to almost 42 weeks with (one breech) people will try and steer you towards induction or c-section (which there's nothing wrong with these…)"

Walker mentioned the overall experience where she expressed gratitude toward Lvrd Pharaoh and his support throughout her pregnancy. She said that what Lvrd did was impressive and although the process lasted for seven hours, there were no complications.

IG: MEEKSOLESSS @meeksoles summer walker gave birth to twins, 42 weeks, natural & home birth she is SOOO strong. women are powerful fr. summer walker gave birth to twins, 42 weeks, natural & home birth she is SOOO strong. women are powerful fr.

Summer Walker separated from Lvrd Pharaoh in 2022

Summer Walker and Lvrd Pharaoh were romantically linked in 2021, but they separated in November of last year. The breakup happened after the duo revealed the news of Walker's second pregnancy in June 2022.

Although they split, Walker has been supportive toward her former partner and mentioned that he is an "amazing father", but there were a few things that she could not tolerate from his side. She added that they are happy to have their children and they are now living a normal life. Summer Walker also stated that her face tattoo won't be removed since she still has a love for Pharaoh.

Summer Walker was previously in a relationship with London on da Track from 2019 to 2021. She announced her first pregnancy in November 2020, and she welcomed a daughter in March of the following year. Summer and London also separated in the same year.

The 27-year-old's latest EP titled Clear 2: Soft Life, was released on May 19, 2023.

