"Girl just don’t come fr" — Internet reacts to Summer Walker's post after Chris Brown announces more dates for the Breezy Bowl XX tour

On April 5, 2025, R&B singer Summer Walker sparked mixed reactions after a clip showing her response to Chris Brown's announcement of more Breezy Bowl XX tour dates went viral. The Girls Need Love hitmaker appeared in an Instagram post, where she rolled her eyes while a Marvin Sapp sermon played in the background.

Walker is among the artists joining Brown on select dates of the Breezy Bowl XX tour, which celebrates the 20th anniversary of his music career. Her inclusion was confirmed when the new tour schedule listed her name for several performances alongside other guest acts on April 3, 2025.

Walker is slated to perform alongside Bryson Tiller for several stops on the tour. The tour will span major stadiums across Europe and North America, including sold-out shows at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. While Brown headlines the event, Walker's inclusion in select shows was initially seen as a major opportunity—until fans got wind of her reaction.

After the clip made the rounds online, fans had mixed responses. Some interpreted her reaction as a negative 'attitude,' while others empathized with her as a working mother managing anxiety and personal boundaries. One X user wrote:

"Girl just don’t come fr"

Some netizens criticized her reaction, adding they won't be attending the concert.

"Yeah no , won’t be going due to her attitude," another commented.

"Ni**a crying cause he tryna get her some more money," some other user added.

Others, however, saw the humor in it all. One user suggested fans were simply overreacting. A few users jumped to Walker's defense, citing her role as a mother of three and her openness about her struggles with touring and anxiety.

"Lol yall can’t take a joke," someone said.

"Leave her alone shes a mom of 3, leaving her kids to work and also ya dont know what its like to live with anxiety," a fan replied to the video.

"Summers expressed multiple times that she hates touring cause she misses her kids so i can understand this reaction," another fan added.

Summer Walker's journey and upcoming work

Summer Walker rose to fame with her debut album, Over It, in 2019. She continued her momentum with Still Over It in 2021, a project reportedly influenced by her past relationship with producer London On Da Track, per Revolt TV.

Walker is now gearing up for her next album, Finally Over It, slated for release in 2025. The teaser video for her upcoming album features Summer Walker in her bedroom, donned in a night robe, attentively listening to voicemails. One notable message features a man pleading for a conversation, reportedly inspired by a voicemail from her ex-boyfriend, Lil Meech, following their 2023 breakup.

According to HotNewHipHop, as of April 4, 2025, the singer is entering another chapter in her career as she joins Breezy Bowl XX alongside Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller. The tour marks the 20th anniversary of Brown's debut album and aims to spotlight the evolution of R&B from traditional sounds to newer, genre-blending approaches.

Chris Brown initially announced the stadium tour with Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller as supporting acts. However, on April 3, 2025, HotNewHipHop confirmed an expansion that includes five new shows, with singer Jhené Aiko joining the lineup.

The new tour dates stretch from June through October 2025, now covering additional cities like Detroit, Toronto, and Washington D.C. Presales begin Wednesday, April 9, 2025, with general sales starting Friday, April 11.

Despite her viral reaction, Summer Walker remains part of the core lineup for key dates, including performances in New Jersey, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and more.

