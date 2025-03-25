"Boy shut the f**k up" — Lil Meech responds to Michael Rainey Jr. after he seemingly sided with 50 Cent in the beef

50 Cent's feud with Big Meech has now involved Lil Meech (Demetrius Flenory Jr.). Actor Michael Rainey Jr. appeared to side with 50 Cent, prompting Lil Meech to mock him on Instagram. On March 24, 2025, Lil Meech tagged Michael in his Story, adding multiple laughing emojis to show he didn’t take him seriously.

“this lil ni**a be talking to his self. Boy shut the f**k up," he wrote.

In a follow-up IG story, Lil Meech posted a video indirectly addressing Michael and telling him to "stay out of tall business" by calling him a "little boy". Demetrius' Instagram Stories were a response to Michael Rainey Jr.'s comment during an Instagram Live wherein he was asked if he felt for Lil Meech being a part of Big Meech and 50 Cent's feud.

Answering the same, Michael Rainey Jr. said:

"I don’t feel bad for no grown man on this planet. I’m a grown man. Why the f**k I got to feel bad for another grown man? You a grown man too, n***a. What you asking for my sympathy for? You’ll be alright. H*e a** n***a."

50 Cent shared alleged text exchange with Lil Meech amid feud with Big Meech: Details explored

50 Cent and Big Meech worked together to bring Starz series' BMF to television based on the latter's life, starring his son Lil Meech. However, shortly after Big Meech was released from prison in October 2024, he appeared in a video with 50 Cent's rival Rick Ross promoting a welcome-back concert for him in January 2025.

50 Cent's feud with Big Meech began after he saw Meech side with his rival Rick Ross, eventually involving Lil Meech in the same. In February 2025, Cent shared a screenshot of an alleged text exchange between himself and Demetrius wherein Big Meech's son expressed his issues with Cent unfollowing him on social media despite knowing him personally.

The texts reportedly from Demetrius showcase the actor and rapper stating that the "internet s*it" was throwing him off and that:

"I can't believe this man. U act as if I'm your enemy. I've only showed u love. I'm human, I go thru my own sh*t, but I never switched up on u."

Demetrius also hinted at his father's connection with 50 Cent's rival Rick Ross being monetary, adding:

“F*ck Ross but he gave my dad some bread so he can afford to pay his bills until our next season starts,”

Apart from posting his reportedly private conversation with Lil Meech, 50 Cent also took a dig at Big Meech's son assuming there was going to be another installment of the BMF series. Cent captioned his IG post:

"what next season little [ninja emoji]."

Additionally, 50 Cent also poked fun at Lil Meech over Michael Rainey Jr.'s comment on him via an Instagram post. Approving of Michael's dig on Demetrius, Cent mentioned:

"You’ll B alright, 👀Ho3 a** 🥷🏾 LOL 😆 @michaelraineyjr Nah This s*it Funny. Hahahaha"

Notably, Michael Rainey Jr.'s comment on Demetrius and his father's beef with 50 Cent followed the latter's appreciation for the actor via Instagram in February 2025.

50 Cent posted a video of Michael's NAACP win in the 'Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series' category for Power Book II: Ghost. In his IG post, 50 Cent claimed that Michael was going to be better than everyone.

