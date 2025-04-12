"He’s not lying" — Internet reacts to Bow Wow saying Jermaine Dupri's music catalog is better than Diddy’s

Rapper Bow Wow appeared on The Art Of Dialogue's YouTube channel in February 2025. During the interview, while talking about his fellow rappers, he was asked to choose between Jermaine Dupri and Diddy.

To this, he sided with JD, leading to varied reactions from netizens. After he was asked if he thought JD had a better music catalogue, he replied:

“I think they both got dope catalogues. You know [sic] you know, Puff can swing with a couple big records… And then, you know, JD could like, 'Okay, cool. I'm not going to fall into that. I'm gonna keep you right here. I got a big record too.'”

A clip from the interview was uploaded on The Art of Dialogue's X account on April 12, 2025, and it garnered netizens’ mixed reaction. Many sided with the Wanted rapper and claimed that he was not lying.

“He’s not lying,” one user wrote.

Others also reacted in a similar manner, as one said that Diddy should not even be a topic of discussion right now, while another one said that the incarcerated rapper allegedly did not create any music, and so, he is not a musician.

“What year is this? Why is Diddy’s music even a topic of discussion right now?” another user added.

“Diddy didn’t create anything. He is not a musician like Dupri,” commented one user.

However, others sided with Diddy as one said that he is way better, while another one tagged him as “big diddy.”

“Easy there Southerners. Puff is a demon,” wrote one user.

“This lowkey is not a hot take. Without the big diddy catalog is not standing up,” commented another X user.

“Diddy is 100 times better than JP. I said what I said,” another one claimed.

Bow Wow has history with both JD and Diddy

During the same interview, further siding with JD while still talking about Diddy, Bow Wow said:

“JD got one [big record] too. It's like… They both got Usher hits, but Jermaine got the bigger Usher hits, you know... the balance is there.”

Subsequently hinting at his good relationship with both of them at the time, the rapper added:

“I am going to roll with the whole team. You know.. I got to roll with JD on that one for sure… Think about the records that people don't know that JD did.”

He added:

“Like JD's a real producer. He ain't the type of producer that's walking in overseeing and eating off of young producers and making the beats... Jermaine is all the way in.”

Record producer Dupri launched Bow Wow’s career in 1998 by signing him to his company, So So Def Recordings. In 2000, he produced his debut album, Beware of Dog, which was released under the name Lil' Bow Wow.

They also worked together on a number of songs, such as Bow Wow-That's My Name (with Snoop Dogg), Bounce with Me (featuring Xscape), and Fresh Azimiz. However, they reportedly started having creative disagreements, which prevented Dupri from appearing on Bow Wow's joint album, Face Off, with Omarion.

On the other hand, following Diddy’s arrest in September 2024, Bow Wow opened up about his feelings on the same.

During a guest appearance on the More to the Story podcast with Rocsi Diaz, on October 15, the rapper said:

“I never thought I would see it like this.. He’s like the gatekeeper to the game… The BET Award… just didn’t feel right because there was no motion.. no parties.”

While he did not mention Combs’ s*xual “freak off” parties, Bow Wow continued:

“It’s like a hole... He was everything hip-hop. So for that to die out, you just really never thought. Especially when you look at somebody's somebody you studied, somebody you idolized.”

Meanwhile, one can catch all the episodes of The Art Of Dialogue on their YouTube channel.

