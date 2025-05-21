“The stalking being Selena Gomez”- Netizens react as Hailey Bieber reveals multiple phones and jokes about using them to stalk and view girls’ pages

Hailey Bieber addressed longstanding online rumors with sarcastic humor during her Vogue “In the Bag” segment, released on Tuesday, May 20. The 28-year-old model and Rhode Skin founder showcased multiple iPhones, joking they were used for “stalking, viewing girls’ pages, and making multiple accounts”: a nod to speculation about her alleged fixation on Selena Gomez amid past fan debates over her marriage to Justin Bieber. The segment’s release sparked reactions from fans.
A clip of the phone gag circulated widely, with tweets like:
"The stalking being Selena Gomez"
Social media reactions split between praise for her unbothered humor and critiques that she “cares a lot.” Some users speculated the bit hinted at the truth with tweets like:
"I think her finding all those phones to set up “a moment” kinda does mean she cares…. a lot" tweeted one user.
"Her and Selena are too cringe for me all this for Justin Bieber is insane omdsss everyone stand up!!!" said another.
"She’s ain’t joking lmaooo she said that too seriously" stated a user.
However, some applauded her for “leaning into rumors” instead of arguing, saying:
"Lmao I hope people know she’s trolling ya so hard" wrote a user.
"I get why she’s trolling, but the crazies are going to believe her" tweeted one user.
"Leaning into rumors >>> This is how you celebrity instead of arguing online" stated another.
"You know I like that she doesn’t take this sh*t serious lol" expressed one user.
"I love her unbothered energy" said another.
In the video, Hailey Bieber pulled items from her Saint Laurent bag, including Rhode skincare products and a perfume labeled “Eu d’ Nepo”—a jab at “nepo baby” critiques tied to her famous family, referencing her father, Stephen Baldwin, and uncle Alec Baldwin.
"This is my favorite perfume. I've basically been wearing this my entire life. I'm obsessed with it. It smells really vanilla. It's really gorgeous. It really does all the work for you," she said.
The most discussed moment, however, involved her displaying several phones with Rhode cases, sarcastically claiming they helped her anonymously “surf,” comment, and stalk online.
Breaking down Hailey Bieber’s satirical “In the Bag” segment
The video, tied to Hailey Bieber’s Vogue cover story, leaned heavily into satire. Beyond the phones, she showcased a “witch’s potion” from a fictional childhood encounter, joking it ensured a “young Canadian pop star” would fall in love with her; a clear nod to Justin Bieber.
The segment also revisited 2022 rumors alleging Hailey Bieber cyberstalked Selena Gomez, Justin’s ex-girlfriend, during their overlapping social media activity. While neither party confirmed the feud, fan debates kept intensifying over time. Hailey's video reframed the narrative, using absurdity to deflect scrutiny.
The Vogue feature marks Hailey Bieber’s latest effort to control her public narrative. Earlier this year, she dismissed Gomez-related drama on the Call Her Daddy podcast, stating she’s “moved past” online toxicity. While her comedic approach earned praise for creativity, it also underscores the blurred line between irony and earnestness in celebrity culture.
As reactions continue, the segment highlights how public figures navigate rumors in the social media age.