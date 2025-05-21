“The stalking being Selena Gomez”- Netizens react as Hailey Bieber reveals multiple phones and jokes about using them to stalk and view girls’ pages

Hailey Bieber addressed longstanding online rumors with sarcastic humor during her Vogue “In the Bag” segment, released on Tuesday, May 20. The 28-year-old model and Rhode Skin founder showcased multiple iPhones, joking they were used for “stalking, viewing girls’ pages, and making multiple accounts”: a nod to speculation about her alleged fixation on Selena Gomez amid past fan debates over her marriage to Justin Bieber. The segment’s release sparked reactions from fans.

Ad

A clip of the phone gag circulated widely, with tweets like:

"The stalking being Selena Gomez"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Social media reactions split between praise for her unbothered humor and critiques that she “cares a lot.” Some users speculated the bit hinted at the truth with tweets like:

"I think her finding all those phones to set up “a moment” kinda does mean she cares…. a lot" tweeted one user.

"Her and Selena are too cringe for me all this for Justin Bieber is insane omdsss everyone stand up!!!" said another.

Ad

"She’s ain’t joking lmaooo she said that too seriously" stated a user.

However, some applauded her for “leaning into rumors” instead of arguing, saying:

"Lmao I hope people know she’s trolling ya so hard" wrote a user.

"I get why she’s trolling, but the crazies are going to believe her" tweeted one user.

Ad

"Leaning into rumors >>> This is how you celebrity instead of arguing online" stated another.

"You know I like that she doesn’t take this sh*t serious lol" expressed one user.

"I love her unbothered energy" said another.

In the video, Hailey Bieber pulled items from her Saint Laurent bag, including Rhode skincare products and a perfume labeled “Eu d’ Nepo”—a jab at “nepo baby” critiques tied to her famous family, referencing her father, Stephen Baldwin, and uncle Alec Baldwin.

Ad

"This is my favorite perfume. I've basically been wearing this my entire life. I'm obsessed with it. It smells really vanilla. It's really gorgeous. It really does all the work for you," she said.

The most discussed moment, however, involved her displaying several phones with Rhode cases, sarcastically claiming they helped her anonymously “surf,” comment, and stalk online.

Breaking down Hailey Bieber’s satirical “In the Bag” segment

Hailey Bieber's In the bag section by Vogue (Image via YouTube/Vogue)

The video, tied to Hailey Bieber’s Vogue cover story, leaned heavily into satire. Beyond the phones, she showcased a “witch’s potion” from a fictional childhood encounter, joking it ensured a “young Canadian pop star” would fall in love with her; a clear nod to Justin Bieber.

Ad

The segment also revisited 2022 rumors alleging Hailey Bieber cyberstalked Selena Gomez, Justin’s ex-girlfriend, during their overlapping social media activity. While neither party confirmed the feud, fan debates kept intensifying over time. Hailey's video reframed the narrative, using absurdity to deflect scrutiny.

The Vogue feature marks Hailey Bieber’s latest effort to control her public narrative. Earlier this year, she dismissed Gomez-related drama on the Call Her Daddy podcast, stating she’s “moved past” online toxicity. While her comedic approach earned praise for creativity, it also underscores the blurred line between irony and earnestness in celebrity culture.

Ad

As reactions continue, the segment highlights how public figures navigate rumors in the social media age.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anila Ghufran Covering all about Korean entertainment, food trends and pop culture at Sportskeeda, Anila Ghufran is an established writer with over 7+ years of experience in the field. Holding a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she discovered her passion for content creation during her studies.



Anila’s writing journey began at Elite Technologies, where she worked on a diverse range of content, including entertainment articles for IIFA, academic pieces for Unacademy, news contributions for the Economic Times, and medical content for Apollo Hospitals. She has also collaborated with brands like IKEA, and Tanishq, and served as an Editor at Pepper Content.



Specializing in K-Pop and K-Drama, Anila leverages her appreciation for these cultures to resonate with readers worldwide. Her admiration for artists like BTS, Agust D, and SEVENTEEN inspires her to bring similar authenticity into her own work. She believes reporting on K-culture feels like being part of a global fan club where one can cross borders without a passport.



Anila is committed to presenting meticulously researched topics by utilizing reliable sources and maintaining an objective stance through her work. When not crafting her next article, she can be found doodling, immersed in K-drama marathons, or doting on her beloved cats. Know More