"What did you write about"— Fans in frenzy as Mingyu's 'Shake It Off' becomes only banned solo among 16 SEVENTEEN's 'HAPPY BURSTDAY' tracks by KBS

SEVENTEEN member Mingyu's solo track Shake It Off has been banned by KBS (Korean Broadcasting System), garnering fans' attention online. On May 21, 2025, IZE reported that KBS had confirmed the disqualification of Shake It Off for broadcasting. This song serves as Mingyu's solo track on SEVENTEEN's upcoming fifth album named HAPPY BURSTDAY.

Ad

KBS cited the use of profanity, vulgar language, and expression in the lyrics of Shake It Off as the reason behind its prohibition. The song can be sent for re-evaluation after the concerned lyrics have been modified or completely omitted.

Mingyu joined forces with former Pristin member Sungyeon, widely known as Shannon Bae, and Samuel Arredondo, ex-PLEDIS Ent. trainee. Notably, it is the only track from all 16 songs in the album to become a hot topic of discussion among fans. Meanwhile, the title track, Thunder, and another group song, Bad Influencer, have been qualified.

Ad

Trending

KBS often bans songs that are considered inappropriate for public consumption on their channel, and many Korean artists, including BTS, BLACKPINK, BIGBANG, and more, have faced the prohibition previously.

However, fans have taken to social media to show their support for the song’s release with hilarious reactions. Many fans also mentioned that the songs disqualified by KBS turn out to be hit tracks, according to them. One fan tweeted,

"my woof woof what did you write about... jdjdjsjajasjhs."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"This is going to be the most streamed song on the album," a fan added.

"If kbs prohibits it, it means it will be a banger," a user reacted.

"thats how you know we ballin," another fan added.

Fans continued to share hilarious reactions, noting that this was not the first time a SEVENTEEN song was prohibited from KBS broadcasting. Previously, the hip-hop unit track LALALI was also recognized as unsuitable for broadcast.

Ad

"A hottest thing any singer can do is thiss bann by kbs means its crazy," a netizen stated.

"I'm tired of this.....this just means shake it off is a masterpiece," a user said.

"You know it’s gonna be good when a music show bands it from being performed there," a fan stated.

Ad

Meanwhile, some fans shared that they look forward to Mingyu's artistry in the upcoming solo track Shake It Off.

"We're crashing out over shake it off being banned because mingyu might swear or cuss in it and then i remember fire," a fan wrote.

"SHAKE IT OFF got KBS shaking—that’s how you know it’s fire. Too hot for broadcast? That just means it’s legendary, Mingyu! Let them censor, we’ll celebrate. Can’t wait to scream it live with you one day!" a user commented.

Ad

"I love how Mingyu went from not being able to write lyrics for Trauma to completely going feral and all out for Shake it Off like damn sir tell us about it !! +++ thanks to shannon & samuel," a user mentioned.

SEVENTEEN recent activities: Bibigo ambassadorship, GOING SVT release, and more

Expand Tweet

Ad

On May 19, 2025, K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN was named as the brand ambassador of a popular Korean food product, Bibigo, by CJ Cheiljedang. CJ Foods decided to join forces with SEVENTEEN to attract customers from Generation Z, given the group's growing popularity across the globe.

Additionally, the group is set to enter its 10th year of musical career on May 26, 2025. The group will hold the ‘B-DAY PARTY’ event from May 23-25, 2025, at Some Sevit, Seoul, in celebration of their tenth anniversary. The Bibigo products are anticipated to be put on sale for fans to enjoy at the B-DAY PARTY event.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In other news, the group dropped a special episode of their highly popular variety show named GOING SEVENTEEN on their YouTube channel. The first part of the GOING SVT special episode released on May 21, 2025, is a documentary-style video. The members recreated some of the iconic moments captured in their early debut days, including some intense arguments and holding back their laughter.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN’s album HAPPY BURSTDAY will be available on major music platforms on May 26, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inaas Fatima Khan Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.



She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.



Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.



She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics. Know More