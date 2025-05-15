"That's literally mini Mingyu"- Chinese baby goes viral among fans for stark resemblance with SEVENTEEN member

A reality TV show actor went viral on social media for his resemblance to SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu. Recently, clips from a Chinese reality show named Daddy at Home, featuring multiple families where fathers take on the roles of homemakers and look after the kids, went viral.

Notably, the son of Ilham Mulalinmu (Black Fear MC) and Liu Xeuni, named Ian/Hiccup, gained attention from fans due to his facial features, which are seemingly similar to the SEVENTEEN member. In particular, videos from episode 1 part 2, on the YouTube channel MangoTV Family, were widely shared by Chinese fans on Weverse and X.

Many fans also created and shared edits of Mingyu along with Ian. Others drew comparisons between Mingyu's childhood photos with Ian, and found similarities between their facial features, including eyes and fangs. Fans turned to social media to gush over the baby.

"That's literally mini Mingyu," a fan said.

"Even the baby fangs, mingyu needs to come on the show ASAP," a user highlighted.

"Baby boy and mingyu got the same eyes. I love mingyu's eyes so much so this really makes me smile hehe seeing his eyes," a netizen wrote.

Fans recalled the time when another child went viral for his resemblance to SEVENTEEN's vocalist Seungkwan.

"First we had seungkwan baby lookalike now mingyu baby. so cuttteeee," a fan commented.

"There’s an actual baby that resembles mingyu so much, the cutest clip i saw today," another fan commented.

"U don’t understand huhu the cuteness aggression i have for this little mingyu is triggering my baby fever huhuhuhuhu," a netizen said.

Fans expressed their wish to see the baby meet Mingyu, and some also started watching the Chinese show.

"I’m sorry but i need that baby mingyu to meet real mingyu or else ill combust," a fan mentioned.

"My goodness, this mini Mingoo, I’m already watching too many variety shows, don’t make me watch another one," a user stated.

"Again, anyone who wins fansign, please show him this like how that girl showed baby Boo at Boo!," a user said.

More about Mingyu's recent activities with SEVENTEEN: Japan fan meeting series, upcoming music comeback

Mingyu, alongside his SEVENTEEN members S.Coups, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, THE8, Vernon, Seungkwan, and Dino, completed the Japan fan meeting series named HOLIDAY. The event took place on April 24, 26, and 27, 2025, at Kyocera Dome in Osaka.

The second part was held in Saitama at the Saitama Super Arena on May 10 and 11, 2025.

Additionally, SEVENTEEN is entering the 10th year of their music career in the K-pop scene. They are set to hold the B-DAY PARTY event in Seoul with exciting activities to commemorate their debut anniversary.

Furthermore, they will also drop the highly awaited album named Happy Burstday, featuring solo songs by all thirteen members.

Mingyu will release his solo track, named Shake It Off, as part of the album. This song is co-written by Mingyu and his former fellow trainee, Samuel Arredondo, who was reportedly supposed to debut with SEVENTEEN.

Additionally, Shannon Bae, aka former Pristin member Sungyeon, has also participated in the writing process of Shake It Off.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, the group will do a special live performance, ‘B-DAY PARTY: BURST Stage @잠수교.' It will be held at Jamsu Bridge on May 25 at 7:30 pm KST.

Notably, this is a free event offline and online. It will be live-streamed on the HYBE LABELS YouTube channel, as well as on CHZZK, and on Weverse simultaneously.

Meanwhile, Happy Burstday, with the titular tune Thunder, is scheduled to be released on May 26, 2025—SEVENTEEN's 10th anniversary.

