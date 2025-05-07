"S.Coups didn't deserve that" — Fans slam Vogue for allegedly excluding the SEVENTEEN member from Met Gala 2025 red carpet and interview live stream

SEVENTEEN's S.Coups graced the 2025 Met Gala, gaining attention for his outfit, but fans were left disappointed as the fashion and lifestyle magazine Vogue allegedly did not cover his entry. On May 5, 2025, renowned stars like Zendaya, BLACKPINK's Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, Lewis Hamilton, Rihanna, Shah Rukh Khan, and more attended the fundraising event.

Fans looked forward to S.Coups' arrival at the Met Gala and tuned in to Vogue's YouTube live stream that covered the red carpet entries of the stars. S.Coups’ arrival was allegedly not covered on the live stream, as many fans observed that he was already posing for the press through images on social media.

Notably, Vogue Japan, one of the regional branches of the magazine, shared a video of his red carpet entry on their social media. However, fans continued to express their disappointment in the publication for not interviewing the SEVENTEEN leader and stated it was unfair to the K-pop idol.

"S.Coups didn't deserve that," a fan commented on Instagram.

Fan reacts as Vogue allegedly excludes SEVENTEEN's S.Coups from Met Gala 2025 live stream (Image via Instagram/@salary1.7billion)

Fans who observed the live streaming and didn't see S.Coups shared their thoughts on X as well.

"wtf was up with them not showing scoups on the vogue live streaming??" a user wrote.

"damn we got rosie but we still haven't seen scoups at the vogue red carpet livestream what the hell," a fan added.

The sentiment was shared by many fans on the platform.

"damn vogue will forever be racist no matter what,they didn't respect scoups at all like when i was watching the live i really thought that scoups didn't come but it was an hour later when i found out,they didn't even show 1 second of him. I don't like this from them at all!" a fan commented.

"Okay so Vogue Live fumbled so bad. First it barely showed any footage of The Shah Rukh Khan & then it entirely SKIPPED SCOUPS! How can you make blunders so big not just once but twice! Shah Rukh Khan isn't just any other actor from Asia, & neither is SCoups just any other Asian," another fan commented.

"I must be watching the wrong live or smth cause some ppl saying they saw scoups on the live but I still haven't??? Is watching the vogue stream on yt NOT the move??? Or has he already passed fr?? Someone let me know cause I don't wanna watch this any longer if I don't have to-" another user said.

More about SEVENTEEN's S.Coups' 1st Met Gala appearance: Hanbok inspired suit & picture with BLACKPINK members

Expand Tweet

On April 21, S.Coups joined the global ambassador line of the German luxury brand Boss, hinting at interesting future collaborations. Soon, rumors about SEVENTEEN's leader at the 2025 Met Gala started circulating online. S.Coups graced the red carpet, flaunting his culture through an all-gray custom suit by Boss.

For the outfit, Boss drew inspiration from jeogori, the upper part of South Korean traditional wear widely known as hanbok. Besides the LALALI singer, three members of the K-pop quartet BLACKPINK—Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa—were also seen at the fashion extravaganza. Additionally, surprising fans online, Jennie and Lisa posed alongside the SEVENTEEN rapper for pictures together.

Expand Tweet

In other news, S.Coups, alongside his group members, is gearing up for their 10th debut anniversary. The group is set to release their fifth studio album named HAPPY BURSTDAY on May 26, 2025. Notably, Jeonghan and Wonwoo would not be able to participate in the promotions of the upcoming album due to their military conscription.

