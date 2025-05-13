From photocard exchange booths to brand booths: All you need to know about SEVENTEEN 10TH ANNIVERSARY B-DAY PARTY event

SEVENTEEN sent out an invitation to fans for their 10TH ANNIVERSARY B-DAY PARTY event through a Weverse notice on May 12, 2025. The K-pop boy group will officially mark their decade in the industry since their debut on May 26, 2025.

As per the Weverse notice, SEVENTEEN will hold an exciting event named B-DAY PARTY at the Some Sevit area, Banpo-dong, Seocho-gu, Seoul, from Friday, May 23, 2025, to Sunday, May 25, 2025. The operation time of the events was revealed to be from 12 pm KST to 8 pm KST during the weekdays. Meanwhile, on Saturday and Sunday, the timings slightly changed from 10 am KST to 9 pm KST.

Around 10 events or exciting booths at the B-DAY PARTY have been confirmed, one of the events will include a photo card exchange event where one can get a set of 13 photocards specially from their fifth album. Additionally, booths designated to partner brands endorsing the B-DAY PARTY event will also be open for visitors.

The B-DAY EVENT booths and activities:

Photism SVT's History Zone Puzzle SVT Interactive Message Zone 5th Studio Album Merch Zone Photocard Exchange Booth SEVENTEEN ON SCREEN Brand Booths Catch Bongbongee. Giant 10th Anniversary CARAT Light Stick

Exploring the SEVENTEEN 10TH ANNIVERSARY B-DAY PARTY EVENT in detail

SEVENTEEN, the PLEDIS Entertainment boy group, is set to drop their upcoming full studio album named HAPPY BURSTDAY in commemoration of their 10th anniversary on May 26, 2025. For this year's anniversary, the group has prepared interactive activities for Carats to enjoy at the B-DAY PARTY event in Seoul.

Fans may visit the Photoism booth and capture photos in frames inspired by previous albums and comebacks of the group and relive the memories. Visitors will get a chance to explore the band’s decade-long journey through the SVT History Zone, where they get to see awards, trophies, and different team rings shared between the members over the years.

Attendees will get a chance to get insights on the popular game Puzzle SVT through an offline space created for the B-DAY PARTY event. This activity promises to showcase how the group members have contributed towards the development of this game.

Notably, SEVENTEEN brought back the iconic serenity and rose quartz-colored light stick widely known as Carat Bong among fans. Visitors get to purchase a range of merchandise based on the HAPPY BURSTDAY album along with the light stick.

Moving on to the Photocard Exchange Booth, which is one of the most anticipated events where fans get to collect a set of 13 photocards exclusively from the HAPPY BURSTDAY concept. The event is set to be open until stock runs out, and only one set of cards per person is permitted.

Furthermore, brands partnering with the event will be opening booths for visitors on-site. Additionally, fans will get a chance to participate in the Catch Bongbongee event, where the group's official mascot, Bongbongee, donned 10th anniversary special t-shirts.

They also get to see the giant 10th Anniversary CARAT Light Stick sculpture. Meanwhile, fans may write messages to the group through the Interactive Message Zone. They may also enjoy messages sent by the members through the SEVENTEEN ON SCREEN.

According to the notice, visitors are required to make advance reservations in order to enjoy booths including Photoism, The SEVENTEEN History Zone, the 5th Studio Album Merch Zone, and Puzzle SEVENTEEN.

Meanwhile, the Super singers will also hold a special event named the BURST Stage. This special stage will be showcased at the Jamsugyo Bridge on May 25, 2025, from 7:30 to 8:30 pm KST. PLEDIS Entertainment will share further details regarding this stage at a later time.

