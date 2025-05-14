"Really out of the box"- Fans surprised as Dino's father gets featured unexpectedly in NANA bnb with SEVENTEEN's teaser

Dino's father's unexpected feature on NANA bnb with SEVENTEEN gained hilarious reactions from fans. On May 13, 2025, Na PD's YouTube channel unveiled the teaser of the upcoming variety show, giving glimpses of exciting memories made by the boy group.

Producer Na Yeong-seok played his famous Character Quiz or Celebrity Guess game, where the participants guess the character or the celebrity in 3 seconds. This segment was played during the filming of the upcoming variety show, where Na PD put up a photo of Dino's father, Lee Jin-sung, for a guessing.

Wonwoo passed the question as he could not recognize him. However, Joshua heard Dino saying that it was his father, and he quickly said the correct answer after hearing it from the maknae. Notably, all the members, including Wonwoo, DK, and Dino himself, were surprised to see his father. He asked Na PD and the staff if they knew him.

As Carats saw the teaser of NANA bnb with SEVENTEEN, they could not help but laugh. Additionally, they complimented Na PD for his witty move of adding Dino's father's image.

"Really out of the box that’s why I like Na PD show," a fan said.

"It reminds of Nana Tour when Vernon thought everyone knew what his mum's favourite fish was haha," a fan added.

"joshua will fumble the popular celebrities like song hye kyo and uhm jung hwa but not dino’s father," a user stated.

Fans were amused to see Wonwoo not recognizing Dino's father. Notably, he is known as the biggest "Dinonara"—biggest Dino fan, among carats

"Claims to be dino’s #1 fan but doesnt know how his father looks like jww do better," a user commented.

""Had a golden opportunity of impressing his crush and he failed" reaction," a fan stated.

"Wonwoo getting dino's father in character quiz and not recognizing him is just gold. plus his expression after he realised," another user commented.

Fans expressed their excitement watching the overall teaser of the show.

"i cried while watching the teaser. i miss sebongs so much, adulting sucks bcs it takes too much of my time," a fan wrote.

"Dino’s father .. na pd didnt know how to handle chaotic seventeen .. svt who cant stop eating .. jeongham standee fell arghhhhhhh i cant wait for june," a user mentioned.

"NaNa BnB is such a comedy. The added caption of bringing Seventeen to a quiet/peaceful place only for them to be loud. I heard a lot of screaming and laughters in the teaser," a fan stated.

SEVENTEEN's Dino shares his father's tale of almost becoming a first-generation K-pop idol trainee

SEVENTEEN's Dino dropped his solo mixtape, Wait, in November 2023, and to promote the song, he appeared on South Korean trot singer Jang Yeong-ran's YouTube show. The episode aired on December 2, 2023, and showcased how Dino shared his father's story of almost preparing to debut as a K-pop idol.

The SEVENTEEN maknae revealed that his father was born in 1977 and he was offered to become a K-pop idol trainee. However, he was required to relocate to Seoul and had to choose between living with his girlfriend back then (now Dino's mother). Eventually, Lee Jin-sung made the decision to live with his family. Notably, had he trained and debuted, he would have joined the line of 1st generation K-pop groups and idols.

In other news, Dino is set to drop another solo track as a part of the group's upcoming album HAPPY BURSTDAY. The song Trigger is written by Dino himself and produced by GHSTLOOP, PDogg, Count Baldor, and more.

Notably, the album release is set to be on May 26, 2025, commemorating SEVENTEEN's 10th debut anniversary. Additionally, NANA bnb with SEVENTEEN is to air on Monday, June 2, 2025, at 10:10 pm KST on tvN.

