"Exceptional marketing" - Netizens react to video of DJ Khaled running next to influencer Ashton Hall to announce he is in "album mode"

Record producer DJ Khaled recently teamed up with fitness influencer Ashton Hall to announce he was in "album mode." The Grammy-winning musician took to his Instagram on Thursday, May 22, 2025, and shared a new teaser for his upcoming project, Aalam Of God.
The post featured a video of the pair during their outdoor cardio session, sprinting while wearing a weighted vest. Notably, Hall went viral earlier this year for his extreme morning routine, which kicked off at 3:52 am and ended at 9:30 am. It included working out, journaling, and immersing his face in a bowl of ice water, among others. The musician wrote in his post:
"ALBUM M(O)DE ! AALAM OF G(O)D @wethebest @ashtonhall GOD DID !"
As the post went viral, internet users were quick to react. One commeted:
"Lmfaoo first of all! This is exceptional marketing!!"
Many praised DJ Khaled's effort to improve his health.
Others shared a range of humorous reactions.
DJ Khaled first announced his album Aalam Of God in February
DJ Khaled teased his linkup with Ashton Hall on Wednesday. He shared an IG post, posing alongside the fitness entrepreneur, with the caption:
"Today decided to go to the gym! Meet my trainer."
According to Complex, the Major Key artist later revealed on TikTok that he was on a fitness journey. User @kickclipper_ shared an update about the pair connecting, where Khaled can be heard praising Hall for his running videos and expressing his gratitude for taking time out for him. Quoting the musician, the outlet wrote:
"When I met you, I was inspired."
DJ Khaled first announced his album Aalam Of God (Arabic for the world of God) in February in a cinematic video starring Mark Wahlberg and Anthony Ramos. Notably, this marks his fourteenth full-length project and a follow-up to his 2022 album, God Did.
The video, directed by Eif Rivera, features Khaled in the midst of a heist scene, trying his best to protect files for his upcoming album from Wahlberg’s team of robbers.
"Do you understand what I’m f**kin’ tellin' you? This guy’s got two Drake songs on there. Two. What if he’s got another 100-bar from Jay-Z and that thing gets out on the f**king street?" Wahlberg stated.
Meanwhile, Ramos plays the musician's friend who double-crosses him.
The trailer ends with an unreleased snippet of a track seemingly titled God Is on Our Side. DJ Khaled is then seen walking away towards his private jet, urging people to listen to it "from the intro to the outro."
"Send Rihanna the record," he added, suggesting a potential collab with the Fenty Beauty founder.
However, Drake denied his involvement with the project in a comment under the post, reported Billboard. Quoting Drizzy, the publication wrote:
"Must be @drakebell."
Since then, the Lousiana-born artist deleted the Instagram post.
In a post shared on April 16, the producer teased cameos from VYBZ Kartel, Buju Banton, Mavado, and Bounty Killer on a song from the album.
DJ Khaled has not announced an offical release date for the project.