What did Michelle Obama say about teasing Barack Obama? Megyn Kelly claims "only praise" is allowed in their marriage

Journalist Megyn Kelly shared her thoughts on some of the recent comments made by former First Lady Michelle Obama regarding her marriage to the 44th president of America, Barack Obama, in the latest episode of The Megyn Kelly Show. On May 16, 2025, the official handle of the show shared a clip from that episode on X with the caption:

"@megynkelly on Michelle Obama: “It's a 99 to 1 ratio in your public comments. So that's their rule…."

Previously, on May 13, 2025, Michelle Obama appeared on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast. During this episode, the former First Lady revealed a deal she had struck with her husband, Barack Obama, about making fun of each other soon after their marriage.

In the aforementioned interview, Michelle Obama added that she was only allowed to tease Barack Obama and not vice versa.

"See, we have a deal, Barack and I, in our marriage, and it started very early. It's like 'I can tease you, but you cannot tease me... You know, so when he does, I was like, 'Oh, oh, oh, oh, wait a minute. What's going on here?' And he's like, 'I'm teasing you.' I was like, 'None of that'," she said.

In the aforementioned clip from The Megyn Kelly Show, the journalist played the video of Michelle's interview where she talked about teasing her husband. Referring to Obama’s comment, Kelly remarked that she did "believe" her and had "no doubt" about what Michelle Obama said.

"You (Michelle Obama) do it publicly whenever you can. When was the last time you said anything kind about him?" Kelly added.

Kelly further claimed that Michelle Obama and "her daughters” could "tease him mercilessly", but Barack Obama was "not allowed to say anything unbecoming" over there on the "other side of the couch". The former U.S. president was allowed to give “only compliments and praise” to his wife.

Megyn Kelly gives "pro-tips" to Barack Obama and Michelle Obama in the latest episode of her podcast

Barack Obama and Michelle Obama- Source: Getty

In the May 16, 2025, episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, the journalist and commentator offered a candid critique of former First Lady Michelle Obama and her husband, former President Barack Obama. Drawing from Michelle’s past interviews, Kelly delved into their relationship dynamics and offered what she called her "pro tips."

While giving her “pro tip” to Barack Obama, Kelly addressed the former president directly and suggested that no amount of affirmation or praise from him would ever satisfy his wife.

“It will never be enough. It doesn’t matter how much praise you heap on her. You could praise everything. You could praise this ridiculous hairstyle she is wearing. It will never be enough because she is not fill-up-able,” she said.

Kelly further highlighted what she perceived as Michelle's ongoing sense of grievance despite an exceptionally privileged life. Kelly pointed out that even with access to a private plane and the prestige of being First Lady, Michelle remained, in her view, disproportionately upset over ordinary obligations.

According to Kelly, this attitude from Michelle reflected a misplaced sense of injustice. She underscored that while everyone bore the cost of their own lives, Michelle was "unique in that way," adding that the only thing that set her apart was not hardship. As per Kelly, the only thing that made Michelle "unique" was that her "husband," Barack Obama, was "elected president" and she was "made First Lady."

In her commentary, Megyn Kelly also criticized Michelle by highlighting her disconnect from reality and persistent bitterness. Kelly stated that Michelle had received "nearly universal approval," had lived in a "55,000-square-foot mansion," and enjoyed the benefits of a "full staff of people, chauffeurs, drivers, and motorcades with armed guards."

Despite all of this, she was unable—or unwilling—to appreciate these luxuries and engaged in her “bitter party of one.”

Kelly then addressed Michelle and her latest podcast and how her attempt to rebrand herself as relatable through the podcast was "failing." Continuing with her "pro tip," Kelly added:

"Go back into the private life you were living. Your ‘like me and relate to me’ tour is failing, as is your podcast. I think you benefited from the mystery around you, the image that was curated by you and your people. You are suffering right now from the adage ‘familiarity breeds contempt.’ I know I am feeling it. Good luck."

Since leaving the White House, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama have remained influential through their work in media, writing, and public service. Together they co-founded The Higher Ground Productions in 2018 to produce impactful stories that entertain, inform, and inspire viewers.

