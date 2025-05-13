What did Michelle Obama tell Tina Knowles on marriage? Megyn Kelly lists three topics the former First Lady loves complaining about on her podcast

Megyn Kelly recently claimed that there are three things that Michelle Obama likes to complain about on her podcast, IMO. Kelly shared the details in a video through her official account on X on May 13, 2025. Her comments referred to Michelle’s interview with Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, from last Friday, May 9.

During her conversation with the former First Lady, Tina Knowles addressed a lot of topics, including marriage. At one point, Michelle was heard telling Tina in the podcast episode:

“I love the way you talk about the need to get your independence because your marriage wasn’t always what it should have been.”

In her new video, Megyn Kelly claimed that Michelle Obama is attempting to promote her podcast despite that it not having a huge fan following. The political commentator alleged that Michelle only likes to complain about certain things.

Megyn addressed Michelle and Tina’s podcast interview, saying that the former spoke about marriage and divorce. Kelly claimed that one of the two topics is Michelle’s favorite and referred to the things about which she reportedly complains, as Megyn stated:

“Number one, is how much she hates her time as First Lady. She hated it. And number two, I mean, because you could go either way, how racist the country is and how much he can't stand it. And then we're coming in, at least in the top three is her negative comments about her husband and her marriage.”

Notably, Megyn shared the same video on her YouTube channel, and it has already received more than 300,000 views so far. However, Michelle Obama has not shared any response to the video.

Tina Knowles addresses her new book while speaking to Michelle Obama

As mentioned, Tina and Michelle’s podcast interview aired on May 9, 2025. On the same day, Michelle Obama announced the new episode through her Instagram handle, writing in the caption that Knowles spoke up on her latest book, Matriarch, while appearing on IMO.

Tina Knowles told Michelle that she was initially worried about the response that her book would receive after its release. The former described the entire thing as a “scary” experience, adding that it was necessary to know the family roots to pass the same to her kids. In addition, Knowles mentioned,

“I took the good from my mom, which was so many great things, but I also learned from the things that I felt like she didn’t do such a great job on, and that was to protect my children.”

Knowles further stated that she can easily take a stand for her kids and can fight with people for the same. She said that there had been instances in the past where she used to fight with the “music people,” and there was a point where people did not respect her, despite that she was not aggressive and loud.

On the other hand, Michelle Obama’s Instagram video also grabbed a lot of attention on social media, as it featured a sequence where she was dancing with Tina Knowles alongside filming the episode of IMO.

Tina’s book Matriarch was released on April 22, 2025. She announced a tour a few days before the book’s arrival on Instagram, which is scheduled to end in London on June 4 this year.

