Michelle Obama spotted dancing with Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles while filming an episode of her IMO podcast in front of a live audience

Michelle Obama is creating headlines for a new video in which she was spotted dancing with Tina Knowles, Beyoncé’s mother. Notably, the moment happened while the former First Lady was filming for an episode of her podcast, IMO, which started in March this year.

The podcast episode aired on May 9, 2025, and featured Tina speaking about her memoir Matriarch. The memoir came out this April.

Michelle Obama took to her official Instagram handle to share the dancing video a day after the podcast episode was released. The clip started with Michelle practicing the dance steps at an unknown location on the song Boots on the Ground by 803Fresh, and this was followed by the on-set dance with Tina Knowles.

Michelle and Tina were spotted wearing black outfits, and the duo was able to match each other’s steps. However, the latter walked away a few moments later while Michelle continued dancing. The attorney and author also addressed her experience speaking to Tina Knowles in the caption, as it reads:

“I had so much fun talking with @MsTinaKnowles last week about her memoir, Matriarch. This Mother’s Day weekend, I hope you’ll check out this very special episode of @IMOpodcasts now on YouTube at the link in my bio or wherever you get your podcasts.”

A report by USA Today on April 22, 2025, stated that Matriarch is now available for sale and is priced at $32 on the popular shopping website Amazon. It can also be accessed on Kindle for $14.99, and the limited-edition signed copy can be purchased for $35 at Barnes & Noble.

Tina Knowles’ new memoir: Breast cancer diagnosis and more

People magazine reported in October last year that Tina would reveal everything about her journey in the memoir, starting with her childhood in Galveston, Texas, up to the point where she became a famous businesswoman and a popular face in the entertainment industry.

Tina Knowles also shared the cover of the book through her Instagram page at the time, confirming that the memoir is arriving in April 2025. She opened up on the reasons for calling the book Matriarch, saying that she is inspired by the “wisdom” passed down by every woman to each generation, and added:

“Even at 70 I am still learning valuable lessons – revelations that I wish that I would have had at 40 or even 20. I want to share this knowledge now, one to one with the reader, as we laugh and sometimes cry together through all the stages of our lives.”

In Matriarch, Tina Knowles has opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis in the book. She also told People magazine that she was initially hesitating to reveal the details, but decided to do it as she wants other women to learn a lesson from it.

The fashion designer advised everyone to get tested as early as possible and disclosed that she had once missed going for her mammogram as scheduled. She further stated:

“I forgot that I didn’t go to get my test two years before I thought I had. Because Covid came and they called me and canceled me and they said, we’ll call you when we start testing again. And I just thought I had done it. So you cannot play around with that.”

Tina Knowles also said in her book that her daughters took the news rather well and that her second child and singer Solange, told her that they would take care of everything.

The memoir was released on April 22, 2025, and Tina has already started a book tour the same month, which would cover nine cities.

