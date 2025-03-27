Bobby Sherman net worth: Fortune explored as former teen idol is diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer

Here Come the Brides star Bobby Sherman has recently been diagnosed with stage four cancer. The news was revealed by his wife, Brigitte Poublon, in a brief statement on Facebook on March 26, 2025.

Bobby gained recognition early in his career as a teen idol after amassing a huge fanbase through his work in films and television. He also had a successful career as a singer, releasing songs like The Drum and Jennifer. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Sherman’s fortune is estimated to be almost $10 million.

Notably, Brigitte’s latest social media post featured a collage of Bobby Sherman. The picture had a message thanking everyone for their prayers. The caption reads:

“To all of Bobby Sherman’s cherished fans. As many of you know, Bobby has been retired for some time and is no longer able to participate in cameos, sign autographs, or make appearances.”

While announcing the cancer diagnosis, Brigitte also requested privacy during this tough phase and ended by writing:

“Thank you so much for still remembering him. We really appreciate it.”

During the ‘60s, Bobby released multiple LPs, including Christmas Album and Just For You. Most of his music projects were released under the record label Metromedia and even topped the charts. Additionally, Sherman appeared in films such as He Is My Brother and Get Crazy.

Bobby Sherman net worth: Films, television, music, and more

The Santa Monica, California native made a lasting impression over the years with his exceptional acting and singing skills. Sherman’s musical journey began in childhood when he started playing the trumpet and later trained in multiple instruments.

Bobby Sherman’s songs were later featured in the compilation projects alongside other artists, and a few of them included Yesterday’s Heroes: Teen Idols of the 70s, Bubblegum Classics, Vol. 3, and TV Family Christmas. He also released several compilation LPs in his career, such as Remembering You.

Bobby’s singles were also successful, with some of the songs gaining a unique fanbase among the audience, including Hey, Mister Sun, Cried Like a Baby, Our Last Song Together, and more. According to Classic Bands, Bobby was also active as a record producer. He later began pursuing a career as an actor in the '60s.

Sherman became a popular face for his role as Jeremy Bolt in the ABC series, Here Come the Brides. He joined the show in 1968 and portrayed the character for about two years. During that time, Bobby’s face was frequently a part of various magazines at the time, due to which he came to be known as a teen idol, according to Classic Bands.

While continuing his television career, Bobby Sherman released his autobiography, Remembering You, in 1966. In 2001, he retired from public appearances after performing as a singer for the final time in Lincoln, Rhode Island.

Despite opting for retirement, Bobby joined the Los Angeles Police Department, where he served as an officer before working at the L.A. Police Academy, employed as an unpaid medical training officer. He also made guest appearances on shows like The Mod Squad, Frasier, and Emergency!

