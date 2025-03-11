Aaron Goodwin net worth: Fortune explored in wake of wife's arrest in murder-for-hire case

Ghost Fit host Aaron Goodwin is trending in the headlines after his wife Victoria was taken into custody for allegedly planning the murder of her husband. The news was first reported by TMZ on March 10, 2025, stating that Victoria was arrested on two counts last week.

A police report obtained by the outlet also disclosed that Victoria allegedly approached a hitman to target her husband while he was working on the popular show Ghost Adventures. She even shared the details of Aaron Goodwin's location in California with the hitman.

Apart from Ghost Adventures, Aaron Goodwin has gained recognition for being featured on shows such as My Hometown and The Perfect Shot. Notably, the value of his fortune is estimated to be around $1.5 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Victoria reportedly planned to murder her husband in October last year, and the police also obtained her alleged messages from the phone of an inmate in a Florida prison, as per Daily Mail. Furthermore, Victoria also allegedly offered to pay $11,515 to the inmate in exchange for murdering her husband. One of the texts also featured her addressing her intentions to the inmate as she wrote:

"Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce."

On the other hand, Victoria has reportedly dismissed the claims of planning her husband's murder, as revealed by the cops. According to Daily Mail, Victoria said that she never intended to kill her husband, and she was allegedly getting thoughts of being without her husband. She also could not recall whether she had sent the messages to the inmate.

However, Victoria accepted that her marriage with Aaron Goodwin was going through a rough phase. While addressing the messages where she reportedly promised to pay the money, Victoria said that she believed the payment was for cell phones, as per TMZ.

Aaron Goodwin's net worth: Television career and more

The Portland, Oregon native is mostly known for his appearances on the paranormal reality series Ghost Adventures. Apart from this, he has worked as a camera operator for the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He has also recorded behind-the-scenes of various film premiere events, as per TV Overmind.

Another source of income for Aaron Goodwin is his clothing line called Big Steppin. Although the official website of Big Steppin has a huge collection of different products, details of when it was launched are not available.

Despite being a popular face, Aaron has opted to keep the details of his childhood away from the spotlight. However, he has had the opportunity to travel to various haunted locations by being a part of Ghost Adventures. He is tasked with operating the recording equipment even if he is surrounded by frightening situations.

Back in 2018, Aaron Goodwin appeared in an interview with Science Fiction magazine alongside Jay Wasley, a co-star on the show. While the duo was questioned about the "best piece of evidence" they have recovered over the last ten years as they investigated haunted spots, Aaron replied:

"I try not to remember all of them, or watch it because it's just watching a nightmare I went through! It's like watching a bad home video. It's kind of like watching your parents scream and fight, you don't want to watch that!"

Apart from Ghost Adventures, Aaron Goodwin has been a camera operator in other projects like Malevolence, Deadly Possessions, and Space Detective. He even keeps in touch with everyone through Instagram, where he is active with more than 600,000 followers.

