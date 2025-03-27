What is Elisabeth Hasselbeck and her husband's combined net worth? New York Times bestselling author shares insights on her new book

On Wednesday, March 26, New York Times bestselling author Elisabeth Hasselbeck spoke about her new book on Good Morning America with co-anchor Lara Spencer. Titled God’s Masterpiece: An Adventure in Discovering Your Worth, the book was published on March 25 and is aimed at children between the ages of three to seven.

Ad

It follows two children who embark on a path of self-reflection through the art pieces in a museum. The official blurb of the book on Amazon goes as follows:

"Join two curious children on an adventure through an art museum in this charming celebration of how God made us. From Claude Monet’s peaceful water lilies to Georgia O’Keeffe’s stunning flowers, every piece the children see reflects the artist’s God-given creativity."

Ad

Elisabeth married Tim on July 6, 2002. They have three children: Grace (born 2005), Taylor (born 2007), and Isaiah (born 2009). According to Celebrity Net Worth, the combined net worth of Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Tim Hasselbeck is $16 million.

Elisabeth Hasselbeck found fame for the first time when she came fourth in the 2001 reality show Survivor: The Australian Outback. Two years later, she joined ABC's The View and became known for her debates with co-hosts Rosie O'Donnell and Joy Behar. A decade later, she joined Fox News and co-hosted Fox and Friends. At the peak of her time as a television host, Elisabeth Hasselbeck would take home an annual salary of $3 million.

Ad

Tim Hasselbeck currently serves as an analyst for ESPN at present. The former NFL quarterback played eight seasons (2001-2007) and also played in NFL Europe. He is the son of the NFL tight end Don Hasselbeck.

Elisabeth Hasselbeck dives deep into the essence of her new book on Good Morning America

Elisabeth Hasselbeck (image via Getty)

In her March 26 appearance on Good Morning America, Elisabeth Hasselbeck spoke about the significance of her new book, God’s Masterpiece: An Adventure in Discovering Your Worth. The television host explained that she wanted to author a book that would remind children of their intrinsic value in today's ultra-competitive world.

Ad

“When our kids are under a lot of pressure [with] tons of comparison, I do think identity is under threat. We don’t get to say who we are, we have a God that determines that, and we’re all still works in progress," the bestselling author said.

She continued, claiming that people should see each other as "His amazing, unique masterpieces, differently, wildly, beautifully made [in] His workmanship." They should treat others the same way, too.

Ad

"Not just ‘Oh, I’m a masterpiece, but guess what, you’re a masterpiece too. And you’re a masterpiece out there.’ We get to look at each other and treat each other as valuable, high worth creations."," added Hasselbeck.

The couple also acts as foster care providers, which provides a temporary shelter to children before they find a permanent solution like adoption or reunification with their biological parents.

Ad

Reminiscing about her experience during her appearance on Good Morning America, she said:

“I didn’t know it was possible until I saw an amazing friend of mine doing it so naturally and wonderfully and she showed me the ropes."

She continued:

"I asked [Tim] if we should be doing this, and God put it on our hearts, and it’s been four years of just welcoming little ones in, who really do more for our hearts than we ever do for theirs.”

Ad

Elisabeth Hasselbeck has also authored several bestselling books throughout her career. Some well-known ones include The G-Free Diet: A Gluten-Free Survival Guide, Point of View: A Fresh Look at Work, Faith, and Freedom, and the like.

God's Masterpiece: An Adventure in Discovering Your Worth is available on Amazon for $8.99 for the Kindle version and $14.99 for the hardcover.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback