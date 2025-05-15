Who is Taylor Swift’s brother? Maureen Callahan calls him "an afterthought" & uncovers an email allegedly sent by her father & tied to a past lawsuit

Columnist Maureen Callahan uploaded a YouTube video on May 15, 2025, where she addressed Taylor Swift’s brother, Austin Swift, and called him "an afterthought.” She also reportedly uncovered an email that was allegedly sent by the singer's father and tied it to a past lawsuit.

“Taylor has a brother named Austin and we never hear about Austin. I kind of think this may be Austin's choice or he just got the message from his parents and Taylor that like he's a total afterthought. And if Taylor needs an organ someday they'll call you back into this picture but otherwise you can stay away,” Callahan said, claiming the same.

Austin Swift is Taylor Swift's younger brother. He is a producer, businessman, and former actor. He also produced or starred in a number of her music videos and oversaw parts of her music licensing for multimedia applications. He further starred in films including I.T. (2016) and Live by Night (2016).

Maureen Callahan opened up about Taylor Swift's brother, who is a former actor

Taylor Swift and Austin Swift were raised by their parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, in Reading, Pennsylvania. He is younger than Taylor by two and a half years. While Taylor followed her passion for country music, Austin followed his own career path in cinema.

In her song The Best Day, Taylor talked about times spent with her family. In the collection of videos, the siblings could be seen laughing together, reading next to each other, pushing each other on swings, climbing on their outdoor jungle gym, and having fun at the dinner table.

In a 2017 interview with Vanity Fair, Austin disclosed that his love of films started at a young age and that he frequently found comfort in the characters of his favorite films. Taylor Swift's brother received his degree from the University of Notre Dame in 2015. After studying film, he worked as an actor in plays including Dead Man's Cell Phone and Six Characters in Search of an Author.

He also worked at Lionsgate, where he used to make and distribute screeners as an intern. Swift also starred in Todd Berger's Cover Versions, the sitcom Still the King, Megyn Kelly's political thriller Embeds, and Live by Night.

Swift further starred in the horror thriller We Summon the Darkness, directed by Marc Meyers, and the independent film Braking for Whales. Furthermore, Austin and model Sydney Ness have been together since 2022.

As very little information is available on Austin, columnist Callahan claimed that he was just "an afterthought." She further read out an email during the video that was allegedly sent by Swift’s father and was reportedly addressed to Taylor Swift’s ex-manager, Dan Dymtrow.

“Dan, bear with me, I need to vent.. We are getting to a very important time in Taylor's career. My clients do not want to hear how much stress I am under or what I have done or how much time I have spent copying videotapes and sending them out when Taylor was 11…” the email read.

Scott continued, seemingly venting about how his ex-wife and Taylor’s mother had reportedly treated him.

“Who gets to go to New York, New England and every cool appearance? not dad.. Who pays for trips to New York? Dad.. Who at the last minute has to find some place to print CDs? Dad.. Who funds the whole process but does not get to come to the dance? Dad,” the email further read.

“As a financial planner, is it fair to Austin that Taylor is taking half of the estate now? Probably not But no problem because everybody in the Swift family is involved in making Taylor Swift happen,” he further added.

As per Economics Times' January 2, 2024, report, the purported 2005 email from Scott Swift has sparked debates. It initially came to light as part of a case that Dymtrow was still pursuing.

Billboard reported on October 8, 2010, that according to the lawsuit, Dymtrow was reportedly underpaid while managing Taylor Swift when she was 13 years old, despite the Swifts' verbal and written promises of assistance and financial security.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift hasn't said anything about the email or the video as of yet.

