Terrence Howard reportedly reveals plans to launch podcast to expose Hollywood that will be a "studio's nightmare and every actor's wet dream"

Oscar-nominated actor Terrence Howard is reportedly gearing up to release a podcast that will expose the dark side of Hollywood. As reported by TMZ on April 17, 2025, the Empire star described his podcast as a "studio's nightmare and every actor's wet dream." The actor stated that he plans to keep his listeners updated about his ongoing lawsuit with the Creative Arts Agency.

According to HotNewHipHop, Howard appeared on the podcast Straight Talk with Daphne on March 31, 2024, and divulged about his decision to sue the CAA.

The actor claimed that he was given misleading information by his former agents and the CAA, which led to him being underpaid for his role on the hit TV series Empire. He stated that he was owed $120 million and filed a lawsuit against the CAA, the details of which he promises to disclose in his upcoming podcast.

More about Terrence Howard's upcoming podcast

Terrence Howard aims to talk about his experience with "business betrayals" and "shady transactions" he has witnessed during his time in the entertainment industry. The actor stated that he did not intend to name-drop celebrities, but instead is focused on "speaking truth to power".

Howard stated that he plans to give his listeners an inside look at how Hollywood operates behind closed doors. He also expressed his desire to reveal the truth about major companies such as Disney and FOX.

The actor promised to be as forthright as he was during his recent appearance on the PBD Podcast, where he accused Sean "Diddy" Combs of attempting to initiate a s*xual relationship with him.

Terrence Howard's statements on the PBD Podcast

Terrence Howard appeared on the PBD Podcast hosted by Patrick Bet-David on April 4, 2025, to discuss his scientific findings. During his interview, the actor claimed that music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs invited Howard to his house under the pretense of being his acting coach.

Howard alleged that Combs "just sat there looking" at him.

"Puffy invited me for weeks, asking me to come and teach him to...you know, wanted me to be his acting coach for a while. I go there, and he's sitting around just looking. I'm like, 'What's the material you want to work on?' and he's just looking at me."

Terrence then stated that his assistant clarified to him that Combs was making s*xual advances towards him.

"My assistant was like, 'he wants to hang out with you next week,' and I was like 'for what?' He's like, 'I think he wants to f**k you'. Now I get it, now no more communication."

Howard also stated that he had lost businesses to uphold his "man card". He said that he refused to "play gay roles" and "kiss a man", which resulted in him walking away from projects.

Terrence Howard has not commented on when he expects to release his podcast.

