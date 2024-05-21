Fact Check: Does Terrence Howard have a PhD? Actor’s educational background explored amid Joe Rogan interview

Empire fame Terrence Howard recently made an appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, where he talked about multiple unconventional ideas and theories. The conversation between Rogan and Howard revolved around the actor’s claims of debunking the Pythagorean Theorem and rebuilding “Saturn without gravity.”

As for his education, Terrence Howard doesn’t have a degree or PhD in chemical engineering. In an interview with GQ, dated 2013, Terrence Howard mentioned that he went to the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn for chemical engineering and applied materials. He also said that he didn’t finish his degree course.

Joe Rogan described the podcast episode as one of the most interesting conversations and called it a “wild one” in an Instagram post. Rogan mentioned that he’s aware the podcast episode will get a lot of mixed reviews. Joe Rogan said that if the things Terrence Howard has mentioned are right, they’re “going to change the world.”

Terrence Howard developed his own language of logic: Theoretic claims and actor’s education explored

Elaborating on the reasons for not being able to finish his chemical engineering degree, the actor told GQ that he had a falling out with one of his professors over the answer to 1x1=1.

He also talked about returning to the institute to complete “three credits,” which he claims to be short of. However, Pratt Institute closed its engineering degree program in 1993.

Moreover, in an interview with Rolling Stone in 2015, Terrence Howard mentioned that he formulated Terryology - his language of logic - and that he was secretive about it until it was patented. He stated that the language would be able to prove the statement 1x1=2.

While his theory met with a lot of criticism on X (formerly Twitter), backing his language of logic, Howard stated,

“How can it equal one? If one times one equals one, that means that two is of no value because one times itself has no effect.”

Talking about various theories in Joe Rogan’s podcast, the actor mentioned that he owned a patent and was “pushed out of” its ownership in 2010. He also mentioned that companies like Microsoft, Amazon, and Sony were referencing parts of the patent, which continue to generate income.

He also mentioned,

“We’re about to kill gravity. We’re about to kill their God, gravity, and they don’t want that.”

The actor presented a video of a computer animation model showcasing how vortexes and linchpins were used to curate a zero-gravity Saturn. Howard continued with more theories and talked about the concept discussed by New Age spiritualists called the “flower of life.”

He mentioned that he could discredit the Pythagorean Theorem and gave his reasoning, stating that ancient mathematicians believed the world was flat. Hence, they used straight lines in most theories.

In addition to talking about mathematics and physics, Terrence Howard also mentioned that he remembers being in his mother’s womb and has memories of the day he was born.

Apart from being a celebrated actor, Howard is also a skilled inventor. According to a report by the Baltimore Times, the actor has applied for more than 90 patents.