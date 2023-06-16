Why is Terrence Howard trending on Twitter? Black Elon Musk Netflix poster sparks hilarious reactions

American actor Terrence Howard was trending on Twitter after a Netflix poster of Black Elon Musk resembling him surfaced online. On June 15, a Twitter user named @FFVV1211 shared a fake poster online featuring a black version of the 51-year-old CEO of Twitter seemingly posing for a "Netflix original series."

The fake poster shows an animated version and well-defined facial features of Musk as he poses like a protagonist. The user also compares the entrepreneur's look to an "evil Mexican villain."

The seemingly fake poster has garnered traction online, especially among Musk trollers, who also shared their own versions of black Elon Musk.

Some users also compared Musk's expressions and look to actor Terrence Howard, best known for playing the role of Lucious Lyon on Fox's television drama series Empire.

Twitter reacts to Black Elon Musk's fake poster being compared to Terrence Howard

After the fake poster of black Elon Musk went viral online, Twitterati reacted hilariously. Several users compared Musk's fake look to Terrence Howard, with many refusing to spot the difference between the two.

Some users also shared their own versions of black Elon Musk, while others joined the bandwagon and mocked the Twitter CEO's new look.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on black Musk on Netflix's fake poster. (Photo via @FFVV1211/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on black Musk on Netflix's fake poster. (Photo via @FFVV1211/Twitter)

Jizzle @_DaRealAG Boy this ain’t Elon Musk this Terrance Howard Boy this ain’t Elon Musk this Terrance Howard 😂😂😂 https://t.co/8RsPbWLqI3

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on black Musk on Netflix's fake poster. (Photo via @FFVV1211/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on black Musk on Netflix's fake poster. (Photo via @FFVV1211/Twitter)

JJ Wood @JJWoodcomedy Why they got him looking like Terrance Howard? Why they got him looking like Terrance Howard? https://t.co/BMMSfkKuel

Broccoli City @BroccoliCity Streets saying this look like Terrance Howard Streets saying this look like Terrance Howard 😂 https://t.co/YW1jd9g38r

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on black Musk on Netflix's fake poster. (Photo via @FFVV1211/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on black Musk on Netflix's fake poster. (Photo via @FFVV1211/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on black Musk on Netflix's fake poster. (Photo via @FFVV1211/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on black Musk on Netflix's fake poster. (Photo via @FFVV1211/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on black Musk on Netflix's fake poster.

Terrence Howard is not the only celebrity that Elon Musk has been associated with. With the advancement of artificial intelligence, the Tesla founder's images have been altered in several ways to entertain people.

Most recently, on June 7, Instagram user @wild.trance shared a series of pictures that featured global billionaires as little kids on the streets of India. One of the pictures from the series, which featured Mark Zuckerberg, Ratan Tata, Bill Gates, Sundar Pichai, Mukesh Ambani, Sudha Murthy, Warren Buffet, and Jeff Bezos, also had a picture of Musk.

As of writing, Terrence Howard has not responded to the hilarious reason behind him trending on Twitter.

Brief background on Terrence Howard

Born on March 11, 1969, Terrence Howard is a native of Chicago, Illinois. He is the son of Anita Jeanine Williams (née Hawkins) and Tyrone Howard and grew up in the city of Cleveland, Ohio. Spending summers with his great-grandmother, New York stage actor Minnie Gentry, made him love acting easily.

His acting career took off when a casting director discovered him on a New York City street. He began his career by starring in the television series All My Children as Justin.

Some of his other credits include Living Single, Family Matters, The O.J. Simpson Story, Mr. Holland's Opus, Double Tap, Sparks, NYPD Blue, King of the World, Angel Eyes, Hart's War, Lackawanna Blues, Four Brothers, Idlewild, Ghost of New Orleans, Winnie Mandela, St. Vincent, Electric Dreams, Triumph, The System, etc.

Poll : 0 votes