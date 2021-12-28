Pictures of buff Jeff Bezos takes the internet by storm

After a Dailymail exclusive showcased the ripped body of former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, pictures of his shirtless physique have made rounds on the internet. The billionaire was spotted with his partner Lauren Sánchez on a holiday trip to Saint Barthélemy island.
The photos featured Jeff Bezos on his yacht, showcasing his impressive physique while getting ready to dip into the Caribbean sea. The couple was also spotted hiking on the island as they engaged in a public display of affection.
Last month, Lauren Sanchez shared snaps from their kayaking trip on Instagram, featuring 'buff Jeff Bezos.'
Internet reacts to buff Jeff Bezos
Bezos' ripped body has been in the limelight since 2017, when one of his Instagram snaps revealed his swollen biceps. His body has recently been compared to the Fast and the Furious star Vin Diesel.
How did Jeff Bezos achieve his "buff body"?
When compared to his 2017 physique, Bezos' muscles seem to have bulked up even more. This could be owed to the Albuquerque native recently stepping down as Amazon's CEO, which freed up more of his time for workouts in the gym.
In the context of his diet, many health publications have speculated that Jeff Bezos opts for foods with high-protein content. He also seems to have included a rigorous weight-lifting regime in his workout routines, as evidenced by his bicep growth and lack of fat.
However, there has been speculation of Jeff Bezos going through Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) to gain muscle mass in his 50s. Compared to his physique in his 30s, the entrepreneur has bulked up considerably.
Despite the speculations, it is also possible that Jeff Bezos has naturally high testosterone hormone levels. It is plausible that Bezos' hair fall might be caused by excess testosterone production in his body, which gets converted to Dihydrotestosterone (DHT).
The DHT hormone has been scientifically proven to be one of the major causes of the loss of hair follicles.