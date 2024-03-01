"Reparations 2024": Internet shows support to Terrence Howard after saying taxing slave descendants is "immoral" 

A federal judge in Philadelphia has ordered Academy Award-nominated actor Terrence Howard to settle around $1 million in back taxes. This comes after Howard failed to address a lawsuit that sought to recover $578,000 in unpaid income taxes from 2010 to 2019.

After the IRS' efforts to collect the money and a month-long attempt to get him to court after the Justice Department sued him in 2022, Howard broke the silence in a voicemail to a lead tax attorney in November 2023.

A transcript of the voice message was showcased in court filings where Howard is seen to be denying owing anything and threatened to make the lawsuit public on the internet. He also claimed that taxing slave descendants was "immoral."

"Four hundred years of forced labor and never receiving any compensation for it. Now you have the gall to try and prosecute and charge taxes to the descendants of a broken people that you are responsible for causing the breakage."

The recording continues with Terrence Howard saying,

"In truth, the entire United States should, by default, become the property of the descendants of slaves. But since you do not have the ability (or) the courage to do it, let's try this in court...We're gonna bring you down."

A user calls for reparations (image via @keep_watchin on Instagram)

His claims addressing descendants of enslaved Black people opened up a discussion, and netizens took to The Shade Room's Instagram post to comment on their opinions.

"Tax the old slave owners only," say Netizens about Terrence Howard's recent comments

Terrence Howard's recent comments opened up a discussion where netizens took to claim that since Native Americans get free healthcare, slave descendants are liable to be exempt from paying taxes.

Other users also supported Terrence Howard and agreed that his comments hold weight.

A user questions tax laws (image via @reneenash_ on Instagram)

Users agree with Howard (image via @nicolejanuario on Instagram)

Another user agrees with Howard (image via @marsxmike on Instagram)

A user defends Terrence Howard (image via @sossiofficial on Instagram)

Netizens agree with Terrence (image via @ceoquell on Instagram)

A user disagrees with Howard (image via @decorum.n.class on Instagram)

A user encourages Howard to run for President (image via @babyzayjoker on Instagram)

A user points out benefits held by Native Americans (image via @black_maven on Instagram)

This isn't the first time Terrence has gotten in trouble with the IRS; in 2005 and 2006, State tax liens of around $639,000 were filed against his property in Plymouth. In 2019, as per PEOPLE, federal prosecutors in Philadelphia started a criminal investigation against Howard and his wife, Mira Pak, for tax evasion.