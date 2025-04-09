"Why make this an ad" — Terrence Howard's recent video challenging his critics to a duel confuses the internet

The internet is baffled after a video of Empire actor Terrence Howard surfaced online. On April 8, 2025, Howard posted a clip on X, sitting in a garden discussing a "man card." The video, appearing as an X ad, left many users confused.

As a result, netizens reflected on the video clip, with many expressing confusion, indicating that the American actor accidentally bought the X ad and ran the video clip.

"why make this an ad," one commented.

Moreover, many users on X suggested that even if the Chicago artist, Howard, ran the video as an ad, but still spoke the truth. The users suggested that he said every word with "absolute conviction."

"Listen, as corny as this ad is, he is right: he says what he believes with absolute conviction. There should be no shaming him for his ideas, as right as wrong as they may be," a user on X commented.

"Did Terrance Howard get drunk and buy a twitter ad ? 😂," one commented.

"Bro, why is this popping up as an ad for me," a third commented.

In addition, some users on X advised Terrence Howard to have a better video and audio quality version for his videos on the platform, as the netizens indicated that he was not audible enough for them to understand his riddle-coated examples.

"With all due respect, one would think that with all of your experience in making films, you could do a better quality video or hire someone who can. Hard to understand everything you're saying here," a netizen commented.

"And why is he telling people to say it with their chests, while he himself is talking in riddles? And why doesn't he take his own advice and address who he's talking about directly?" another wrote.

"How many drinks have you had and how many times did you record this before you picked one to post 🤣," a third commented on the post.

Terrence Howard has responded to several comments under his post, though many others remain unaddressed.

Terrence Howard's duel video sparks online confusion

Terrence Howard (Image via Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Tubi)

On Tuesday, April 8, 2025, American actor Terrence Howard shared a video on the platform X in which he spoke about the concept of a "man card" and appeared to challenge his critics to a duel.

The video, which surfaced in varying formats—some users saw it as a promoted ad, while others encountered it as a standard post—quickly sparked confusion and debate across the internet.

The platform users questioned his post, inquiring about the nature of the platform, as it came as an ad. Howard responded to the users, indicating that the real man does not "whisper" words even if it comes with a "cost."

"Because real men don't whisper truth—they stand in it, even when it costs them," Howard responded.

Although the actor has not explicitly confirmed whether the video was intentionally promoted as an advertisement or posted in error, his responses to users suggest that the move was likely deliberate.

At the beginning of the dueling video, Terrence Howard suggested that if "a man questions another man's honor," the man would not do that from a shadow but rather with a "chest out" and speak directly and in the open.

Howard further suggested that the real man does not harm others' names or reputations and does not hide behind them.

The American actor has not clarified to whom he was referring in the video or whether it was intended as a general statement.

No further updates have been provided at this time.

