"This is the worst take in hip hop history"- Netizens divided over PVNCH claiming Nicki Minaj is better than everybody in New York after Jay-Z

On March 22, 2025, PVNCH claimed that Nicki Minaj was one of the best rappers in New York, coming second only to Jay-Z. He stated it during an appearance on the Ray Daniels Presents YouTube channel's That's Debatable podcast to discuss the latest hip-hop trends, which included ranking rappers.

PVNCH is a DJ and creative director and is currently the manager of singer Rotimi. When discussing the top 5 living New York rappers, PVNCH stated:

"If we go by best rapper, then it has to go HOV, Nicki. Because Nicki Minaj is a better rapper than everybody in New York other than Jay-Z."

Netizens were divided over PVNCH's claims and took to X to express their sentiments, with one user stating:

"I saw this goofy s**t on ig. This is the worst take in hip-hop history."

"Nicki doesn't even write her own raps! Her ex boyfriend Safari was writing for her for years," another X user said.

"I'm going on a podcast today, what dumb a*s s**t can I say to get a viral clip?" another netizen quipped.

"If Nicki's second best alive, then I guess lyrical depth, storytelling, and cultural impact just got demoted to the B-side. But hey, maybe this list was made during a Barbie Dreams fever dream," one X user commented.

"Nick in HER LIFE has never been and will never be better than Big, Nas, Jadakiss, Meth and a few others," another user added.

Some fans seemed to agree with PVNCH's claims about Nicki Minaj, commenting on X:

"Most of you MEN jumped in these comments faster than you can pull up the Spotify app. It’s clear you all haven’t listened to Nicki’s work outside of radio hits. Next time check out her discography instead of your twitter fingers. Then come back and try again," one person said.

"I find it kind of insane how versatile Nicki truly is!! Regardless of who she’s influenced by & takes inspiration from, it’s no denying that she’s one of a kind. All bias aside Like there’s literally noooooo other female rapper like her," another user said."

The feud between Nicki Minaj and Jay-Z

On September 9, 2024, Nicki Minaj took to her X account to seemingly call out Jay-Z about Roc Nation's selection of Kendrick Lamar for the 2025 NFL Super Bowl performance.

According to information reported by Yahoo Entertainment on September 11, 2024, the Super Freaky Girl rapper expressed her disappointment and frustration in a flurry of posts on X about Lil Wayne not being chosen as the headliner, despite the show taking place in New Orleans, Wayne's hometown.

However, Minaj stated that she had "love and respect" for Kendrick, alongside her love and respect for Wayne.

As per US Weekly on September 23, 2024, Nicki Minaj also claimed to have been allegedly "scammed" by Jay-Z during the Tidal deal. Jay-Z purchased Tidal, an audio streaming platform, in 2015 and named several artists, including Nicki Minaj, as partial owners.

However, when Jay-Z sold the platform in 2021, Minaj claimed that her share of the profits was far less than what she was promised. The rapper also questioned whether Jay-Z was aware of the alleged abuse by his close friend Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Nicki Minaj and Jay-Z are yet to respond to PVNCH's statements on the That's Debatable podcast.

