What was Lenard Larry McKelvey's nickname before Charlamagne Tha God? The Breakfast Club host explains the significance of his moniker

In a recent podcast with host Mel Robbins, podcaster Charlamagne Tha God joined as a guest. The Breakfast Club host appeared on the April 7 episode of Robbins' podcast and discussed the significance of his moniker.

Ad

Prior to being known as Charlamagne Tha God, Lenard Larry McKelvey was known as Charles Chronic. As per Rolling Out’s October 3, 2021 report, in an interview the host revealed the same, and that he had made up that persona as a disguise to keep his original identity safe.

Meanwhile, at one point during the Mel Robbins’ podcast episode, while telling the origin of his latest moniker, he explained:

“So I read it in a history book about Charlemagne... it says Charlemagne is French for Charles the Great. And he was a Roman emperor who went around spreading religion and education.”

Ad

Trending

Ad

Charlamagne Tha God added:

“And I literally was like, that's a cool name.. I'm going to start calling myself Charlemagne. And, you know, God comes from the 5% teachings... They say God is a Greek word.. which means wisdom, and beauty.”

He concluded:

“So I'm like, I'm going to start calling myself Charlemagne tha God, which really didn't make no sense because Charlemagne is French for Charles the Great… So it's like Charles the Great the God… I was 19 years old, smoking a lot of weed. So it didn't really have to make sense.”

Ad

Charlamagne Tha God recently appeared on Mel Robbins’ podcast

During the same podcast interview, Charlamagne Tha God also revealed that he took on the moniker Charles in order to sell crack. Later, he recalled his night school studies of Charlemagne the Great, who ruled over most of Western Europe around 800 A.D.

Talking about the same interview, he further shared the story behind his moniker.

Ad

“I'm sitting in night school. And at the time, I used to call myself Charlemagne because, you know, it sounds so stupid now when I'm old, but it's like… we used to have a crew called the infamous Buddha head,” he said.

Ad

The Breakfast Club host further said:

“So all of us took names of marijuana. So you had Mikey, marijuana, Ichabodism… And I was Charlemagne, right? Bobby Buddha. Like that was our name. And I thought I'd say my name was Charles because when I used to sell crack.. you know.”

Meanwhile, as per the YouTube description of the episode, during the same, the viewers were told how to "overcome regret, let go of past mistakes, and step into a powerful new chapter."

Ad

Ad

The entire podcast episode was, as the description suggests, a "personal conversation about redemption, reinvention, letting go of mistakes, and becoming a better version" of someone.

Additionally, while talking with Mel, Charlamagne Tha God further opened up about childhood trauma, addiction, and the moment he finally chose to change his life. He further shared how he became a better father, how he broke toxic cycles, and why grace is the key to growth.

Ad

On the other hand, one can catch the episode and other episodes of Mel Robbins’ podcast on YouTube.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bias Sinha Bias has been a lifestyle trends writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English and is currently pursuing a M.Ed degree. She has previously worked as a creative writing mentor, book editor, proofreader, content creator, and a academic content writer for close to 4 years.



Bias strives to report accurately and ethically by staying true to what she writes and keeping herself up-to-date about everything. She feels lucky to be working under responsible and helpful managers at Sportskeeda, who always push her to do her best.



Bias admires Michelle Obama and Selena Gomez because she sees them both as strong, independent women who have been through a lot but are still standing tall. She has had the privilege of interviewing India's very own Prince of Kolkata - Sourav Ganguly in her career so far.



In her leisure time, she reads, makes DIY crafts, paints, creates scrapbooks, and watches series, and is also working on her own novel. Know More