What is The White Lotus season 3 finale length? Podcast host Snooki calls season 3 a "snoozefest" ahead of its final episode 

The final episode of The White Lotus season 3, titled Amor Fati, is scheduled to air on April 6, 2025, with a runtime of 90 minutes, as reported by Radio Times on April 2. Meanwhile, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Joey Camasta recently discussed the ongoing season on their podcast It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey.

The new episode, which premiered on April 5, 2025, featured Joey questioning Nicole about the last episode of The White Lotus that she has seen, adding that the show's finale is airing this upcoming Sunday. Snooki said in her response:

“Oh, I’m like, really behind. I forget what even happened the last time. The last time, the guy was just like figuring out that he’s gonna go to jail... Yeah. I’m like on the third episode.”

Camasta then told Snooki that four people on the show have died beyond the point she last watched. However, the latter seemingly expressed her happiness about the same, as she said:

“Oh my god. Good, because it’s a snoozefest. That’s why I haven’t been watching. Like it's that boring... I haven’t heard anything or watched anything.”

Joey then said that he won’t give any spoilers by disclosing other details, and Snooki responded by stating that she is going to watch it soon, adding that she has to do her cardio. Snooki further stated that she is working to “get back” into her health journey through weight loss and by joining the gym again.

The White Lotus season 3 finale: Runtime and other details explained

As aforementioned, the last episode for the third season of the HBO Max series is premiering on Sunday, April 6. As per Radio Times, the finale will run for 90 minutes, which will be longer than the previous installment, where the final episode’s runtime was 78 minutes.

Notably, the lead cast members have refused to reveal anything about what would happen in the upcoming episode of The White Lotus. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter on April 4, Walton Goggins, who plays Rick Hatchett, addressed the ongoing season and its finale by saying:

“Season three is about spirituality, it’s about life and it’s about death, and you get all of them in episode eight.”

Multiple theories related to the events of the final episode have started trending after a teaser was released around five days ago. The clip features the characters at the luxurious resort, where an unidentified body is found by Zion.

As per Radio Times, there are speculations that certain characters, including the Ratiff family as well as Rick and Frank, are possibly at risk now, since the latter two have previously sneaked into the house of those who owned the White Lotus.

Actress Charlotte Le Bon also told The Hollywood Reporter that people might start to hate Mike White, the producer and director of the series. Meanwhile, speaking to the outlet, White stated that it is common to have people who would get mad at him, as he continued:

“As a filmmaker, it’s a piece of work where I’m like, ‘I can’t believe I did that.’ I mean, a lot of it is because there are so many talented people working on it, but it just feels like it racks focus in a way that’s very satisfying as a writer.”

Meanwhile, The White Lotus was renewed for a fourth season in January this year, as per Variety on January 22. The renewal was announced around a month before the premiere of season 3 on February 16.

