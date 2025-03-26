Fashion TikTok star Remi Bader opens up about weight loss surgery and subsequent “brutal” recovery

Remi Bader shared her weight-loss surgery history in an interview while silencing public inquiries for multiple months. On March 26, Self Magazine published Bader's interview about her weight-loss surgery, which she had undergone in December 2023, and the difficult recovery that followed.

Bader, 30, opted for a single anastomosis duodenal-ileal bypass with sleeve gastrectomy (SADI-S) after struggling with multiple health concerns. These included back pain, excessive sweating, sleep apnea, high cholesterol, heart issues, fatty liver disease, and fears of infertility.

However, her post-surgery experience was far from smooth, as she suffered from relentless vomiting and a deep depression that lasted for months.

In the interview, Remi Bader explained that the SADI-S procedure involved removing 80% of her stomach. She was discharged from the hospital after three days of treatment but spent multiple weeks vomiting uncontrollably, which triggered both physical and mental pain.

"I need to say that it was the most brutal thing. I get the surgery. I was in recovery for hours, hours, hours, hours, throwing up. It was not normal. I was supposed to leave [the hospital] in one day."

The TikTok star, known for her body positivity and fashion content, explained that she struggled to eat and drink properly, sometimes having to excuse herself at events or dinners due to sickness. She also experienced significant hair loss as part of the recovery process.

Remi Bader opens up about mental health struggles and adjusting to her new body

Remi Bader admitted that the aftermath of her surgery was more challenging than expected.

"I'd gotten into a very, very deep depression, and it was truly the scariest time of my life. I couldn't tell people. I really — I wanted to die."

Remi Bader found relief through antidepressants, as she maintains the medicine acts as a beneficial long-term solution for her mental health issues. Bader has made improvements with her binge eating choices, yet she continues adjusting to her current way of life. She noted that she physically cannot binge as much due to the reduced size of her stomach.

Reflecting on her transformation, Remi Bader expressed how difficult it has been to reconcile her new body with her self-identity.

"It's really confusing to be … in a different body but have the exact same brain," she said.

Despite wanting to feel healthier, she acknowledged that she "never wanted to be this size" and always embraced her curvy figure.

She also addressed the backlash she has faced online regarding her changing weight, explaining why she initially avoided discussing it publicly.

"My health journey will now be my business," she stated.

Before opting for surgery, Bader tried multiple weight-loss medications, including Ozempic and Mounjaro, but suffered severe side effects. She revealed that Ozempic made her throw up daily, and Mounjaro had a similar effect.

She described taking these medications as a "Band-Aid" solution before ultimately choosing surgery, adding that her experience with weight-loss drugs was one of the many factors that led to her final decision.

Now, more than a year after her operation, Bader continues to navigate her new reality. She has lost over 140 pounds in one year but admits that the rapid change has been difficult to process. Speaking about the same on the Khloe in Wonder Land podcast on March 26, 2025, she said,

"I never thought it would be this quick."

She added that she is still figuring out how to embrace her new physique.

Despite the challenges, Bader emphasized that she will maintain her authentic presentation to her audience because she pledges to share her life journey online through honest communication.

