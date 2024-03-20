What is Mounjaro? Whoopi Goldberg reveals using weight-loss drug after she hit 300 Lbs

After Oprah Winfrey, Whoopi Goldberg has joined a long list of celebrities who have used popular drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro for weight loss.

While Ozempic usage might be a common topic of debate on the internet, Mounjaro is a similar drug that is meant to be used by diabetic patients, but it has also found a new market in the weight loss sector.

In the latest episode of the talk show The View, Whoopi Goldberg opened up about her usage of Mounjaro, after gaining a lot of weight as a result of a health condition. The EGOT winner reportedly decided to take medication after the filming schedule for Till (2022) was over. She said:

"I will tell you, I weighed almost 300 lbs. when I made Till."

Whoopi Goldberg continued:

"I had taken all those steroids; I was on all this stuff. And one of the things that’s helped me drop the weight was the Mounjaro. That’s what I used."

Till is a 2022 biographical drama about Mamie Till-Bradley, an educator who pursued justice after the murder of her 14-year-old son, Emmett, in August 1955. At the time of the film's shoot, Whoopi Goldberg was in recovery from a near-fatal health scare that had her hospitalized for nearly a month. The actor was diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs and also had sepsis.

All you need to know about Mounjaro, Whoopi Goldberg’s weight loss medication

Mounjaro is a popular medication that is prescribed for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is FDA-approved and meant to be used along with a good diet and exercise to reduce blood sugar levels. One of the side effects of the medication happens to be weight loss, making it all the rage among people who want to lose the extra pounds fast.

The fact that Mounjaro has not been approved by the FDA as a weight loss medicine has not stopped people and doctors from prescribing it as an off-label solution.

In a 2022 clinical trial study reported by Forbes Health, some people living with obesity (but without diabetes) were given injections of tirzepatide, once a week, with increasing dosages of 5 milligrams, 10 milligrams, 15 milligrams, and a placebo for 72 weeks.

When compared to the control group, patients who used Mounjaro experienced a 15% reduction in body weight with the use of 5 milligrams weekly, 19.5% with the use of 10 milligrams weekly, and 20.9% with the use of 15 milligrams weekly. In comparison, the control group only lost an average of 3.1% body weight.

The recommended dosage for diabetic patients is a weekly single-dose pen, injected under the skin of the abdomen, thigh, or upper arm. However, the exact dosage required to get weight loss results depends on the individual, says Sarah Fishman, M.D., Ph.D., in an interview with Forbes Health. Sarah further stated:

“Some people achieve significant weight loss with low doses (2.5 milligrams or 5 milligrams) of Mounjaro, while others require mid (7.5 milligrams or 10 milligrams) or higher doses (12.5 milligrams or 15 milligrams) to see meaningful results.”

While the medication may seem like a dream come true for those who want to lose weight fast, it has its own side effects. Mounjaro can cause moderate to severe gastrointestinal problems, including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, constipation, indigestion, reduced appetite, and stomach pain. It is also expensive, priced at $1,023.04 per fill, and not covered by health insurance plans.

In December 2023, Oprah Winfrey revealed that she, like Whoopi Goldberg, had been using prescription weight-loss medication as part of her health routine. While she did not specify which medication, many assumed it was ozempic.