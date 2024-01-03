Is Whoopi Goldberg related to Tony Gonzalez? Details on star’s connection with Chiefs legend

After discovering that Tony Gonzalez is her cousin on Tuesday, in a new episode of "The View," Whoopi Goldberg was left speechless and baffled.

Throughout his brilliant career, Gonzalez played tight end for the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs. He was selected to the Pro Bowl 14 times and was named to the First Team All-Pro four times.

On the other hand, television personality Whoopi Goldberg has received multiple honors, including an Emmy, a Grammy, an Academy Award and a Tony Award.

On Tuesday, historian Henry Louis Gates Jr. revealed to Goldberg that Gonzalez is her DNA cousin. Goldberg had previously been on the "Finding Your Roots" series years ago.

"You all know about DNA cousins?" Gates said. "You have a DNA cousin, dear… Tony Gonzalez is your DNA cousin."

After learning of it, Sara Haines, Goldberg's co-host, responded lightheartedly to the startling familial connection. Goldberg eventually invited Gonzalez to attend the show.

"Cousin Tony, please come visit me here!" Goldberg said, to end the episode. "Please come to 'The View.' We would like you to. Come on."

As the host of the PBS program "Finding Your Roots," Gates frequently exposes surprising family relationships among celebrities. The show debuted on PBS on Tuesday for its tenth season. It was initially introduced in 2012.

Tony Gonzalez's NFL timeline

The legendary Tony Gonzalez, a basketball star in high school and college, made numerous significant plays in his 17-year NFL career using his athleticism.

Gonzalez was picked by the Kansas City Chiefs as the 13th overall choice in the 1997 NFL draft, coming out of the University of California, Berkeley.

The tight end adapted to life as a professional football player with ease. He would be selected to ten consecutive Pro Bowls between 1999 and 2008. He was unquestionably the best tight end in the league during his tenure with the Chiefs. Gonzalez joined the Atlanta Falcons before the 2009 season.

He maintained his domination with the Falcons and was selected to four consecutive Pro Bowls. Gonzalez retired from the league following the 2013 campaign. He is the all-time leader in receiving yards (15,127) and catches (1,325) among tight ends.

In 2019, Gonzalez became a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.