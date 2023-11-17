Does mounjaro cause insomnia? Exploring the side-effects of medication

What happens when medications like mounjaro (tirzepatide) start interfering with your everyday life? If you have read about the usage of mounjaro, it is typically administered in the treatment of diabetes. This is also being used popularly for weight management in consultation with doctors. Yes, it clearly has an impact on your physical health.

Recently, there have also been speculations that mounjaro can cause insomnia. While the manufacturers haven't mentioned its potential side effects as causing disruptions in sleep, each medication can have a different effect on your body's chemistry.

While there isn't a causal relationship between mounjaro and insomnia, it is best to understand its correlation. If you see any of the symptoms, it is best to reach out to your physician, who can alter your medications and help you manage the side effects.

Medications can have unique side effects on each individual. (Image via Vecteezy/ Laphotospot)

What is the link between mounjaro and insomnia?

The side effects can vary from person to person. (Image via Unsplash/ Megan Te Boekhorst)

Insomnia is a sleep disorder that is characterized by sleepless nights. Even though the individual feels exhausted, they may not be able to go to sleep. Insomnia can exist on its own, but it can also co-exist with other health conditions. For instance, you might sleep very little if you have been diagnosed with a major depressive disorder. In addition, if you are on medications, it might further impact your sleep cycle.

While mounjaro may not directly impact your sleep-wake cycle, it can do so if you are experiencing a drop in glucose. Low blood sugar and anxiety are connected to each other. Interestingly, it is also associated with waking up suddenly and having nightmares.

Typically, if your anxiety is high at night, it can be difficult for you to sleep or even rest. Your sleep may be continuously interrupted, especially if you have taken the medication or injection late at night.

How can I manage common mounjaro side effects on the gut-brain axis?

The common side effects are not universal. (Image via Vecteezy/ Yanyong)

Management starts with an understanding of the condition. If you are taking mounjaro and insulin together, there is a possibility that it may set up a cycle between low blood sugar and anxiety. However, once you become aware of the underlying connection, it can be easily managed.

One of the few things that you can do to prevent this is to ensure that you don't take the medication at night. Try to adjust the timing of your intake before meeting with your physician. The side effects can also be due to the dosage of the medicine.

It is also important to consider your lifestyle factors when adjusting to the change. This can include maintaining your sleep hygiene as much as you can and practicing relaxation tools that can assist you in sleeping better.

The connection between tirzepatide and insomnia is a relatively new one. This needs further exploration. Insomnia is a serious health issue and is not the same as the side effects you may typically experience after switching to a new medication.

Remember that your body adjusts to any new change. Sometimes it may adapt quickly, while for others it may take time. In any case, it is best to consult with your physician if you see that mounjaro is impacting your sleep quality.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

