Major depressive disorder: Finding resilience

Major depressive disorder is a serious mental health illness. While sadness is a normal human emotion everyone experiences, it passes after a relatively short amount of time. Major depressive disorder, though, persists for much longer and can have a significant impact on daily life.

We talk a lot about the emotional signs of major depressive disorder, like despair or sadness, but did you know that in some countries and cultures, the symptoms of depression can look very different?

Depression can show up differently based on how the brain responds to it: somatically, emotionally and psychologically. "You don't look sad enough" are statements that underplay the impact and occurence of these conditions.

Symptoms of major depressive disorder

What can you look out for as signs of depression? (Image via Pexels/Nicola)

Depression is a mood disorder that's characterized by persistent feelings of sadness, hopelessness and helplessness. It can affect how you feel, think and behave and can lead to a variety of emotional and physical problems.

Depression symptoms can be noticed by anyone. However, these are often misinterpreted for laziness or mood swings. It's important to understand depressive symptoms and be mindful if anyone around you, including you, is displaying these symptoms.

Here are five common signs and symptoms of major depressive disorder:

Difficulty concentrating or focusing on things

Avoiding things or activities you usually enjoy

No or low self-confidence or self-esteem

Feelings of guilt, worthlessness, numbness

Physical aches and pains with no direct cause

Once you visit a mental health professional, they can help you become familiar with the exact symptoms you're experiencing and help you reach a diagnosis.

The diagnosis is crucial, as it can help you with your insurance, treatment protocol and therapeutic support. Remember that not everyone who's sad has MDD, but they can equally be vulnerable to it.

Treatments for major depressive disorder

By delaying treatment, you take away basic rights from you. (Image via Pexels/Cottonbro)

Years of untreated major depression may lead to neurodegenerative levels of brain inflammation.

The right amount of inflammation protects us from disease and repairs us when we’re injured. However, excessive inflammation is linked to chronic illness, including heart disease and potentially neurodegenerative diseases.

If long-term major depressive disorder results in more inflammation, researchers expected to find more of the protein in the brains of those who’d suffered from untreated depression for the longest period, but that's not necessarily the case.

If you or a loved one think you have depression, consider seeking treatment with a mental health professional at the first signs and symptoms. Early intervention can be a game changer for you and your loved ones.

However, not everyone is ready to see a mental health professional. In that case, incorporating lifestyle changes can make a significant impact on depression and mental health.

Let’s look at how these natural treatments for depression work:

1) Mindfulness and meditation

If it's difficult to seek therapy, you can start with lifestyle changes and health. (Image via Pexels/Andrea)

Practicing a form of meditation and mindfulness consistently helps prevent relapse.

By emphasizing the present moment and cultivating awareness in the body, meditation combats overthinking, rumination and negative thought patterns common in major depressive disorder. Mental exercises can help you mitigate the symptoms.

2) Exercise

Exercises can help ease symptoms and increase energy and self-esteem, helping achieve an improvement in mood. That's why exercise is thoroughly recommended for those with depression.

You can choose your level and type of physical activity. If you have been struggling with depression for a long time, it can be difficult to even just get out of the bed. Engage in what works for you.

3) Vitamins

Load the vitamins in and manage your eating habits. (Image via Pexels/Magda Ehlers)

Nutrient deficiencies can also play a role in major depressive disorder. According to research, taking a B-complex vitamin with vitamin B12, participants noticed an improvement in mood after 3 months.

Improvements can be also seen by taking other supplements. However, these can change from person to person and may not necessarily work for you.

4) Nutrition

Nutrition is crucial for mental health and plays a role in the onset, severity and duration of depression. Moreover, food allergies or sensitivities are linked to mood symptoms.

Studies have found a significant correlation between high sugar intake and depression. Finding what works right for you can help you in managing your mood and other associated symptoms.

Over 17 million people in the US struggle with major depressive disorder, so don’t feel ashamed or alone if you believe you’re dealing with it. Looking out for yourself can help build you resilience over time.

If you're feeling down or a bit sad, you can learn tools and techniques to manage it. Be kind to yourself, and know that your mood will soon become better. If you think you might be experiencing major depressive disorder, do consider seeking support sooner rather than later.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

