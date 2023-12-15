Oprah Winfrey opens up on using a weight loss medication

Oprah Winfrey, the renowned media mogul and former talk show host, has openly shared her recent decision to use weight-loss medication in an exclusive interview with People magazine. The revelation comes after years of personal struggle with her weight, a journey that has been both publicly scrutinized and intimately challenging for Winfrey.

Throughout her career, Winfrey has been a public figure whose personal life, particularly her weight, has been the subject of media attention and public commentary.

Oprah Winfrey's Struggle and Public Scrutiny

In her candid conversation with People, Winfrey reflected on the decades of ridicule she endured, a period she described as "public sport."

"It was public sport to make fun of me for 25 years," she said.

The impact of such scrutiny was profound, leading her to internalize the criticism.

"I have been blamed and shamed, and I blamed and shamed myself," Winfrey admitted.

A particular instance of harsh public judgment that Oprah Winfrey highlighted was a magazine cover that labeled her.

Despite the hurtful nature of these experiences, she noted that her reaction was not one of anger but of sadness and hurt.

"I swallowed the shame. I accepted that it was my fault," she told People.

A Turn Towards Health

Oprah Winfrey's journey took a positive turn in 2021 following knee surgery and rehabilitation. She embarked on a path of physical fitness and wellness, which included hiking and a focused fitness regimen.

These efforts led to a significant improvement in her health and overall well-being.

"I felt stronger, more fit, and more alive than I'd felt in years," she shared.

Epiphany and Change in Perspective

It was during the taping of a panel conversation with weight loss experts for the "Oprah Daily's Life You Want" series that Winfrey experienced a pivotal moment. Initially skeptical of weight-loss drugs like Ozempic, viewing them as "the easy way out," she had an epiphany while speaking to the panelists.

"I realized I'd been blaming myself all these years for being overweight, and I have a predisposition that no amount of willpower is going to control," Winfrey revealed.

This realization led to a shift in her mindset about obesity and weight-loss medication.

Oprah’s New Approach to Weight Management

Following her newfound understanding, Winfrey decided to embrace weight-loss medication, which she described as a "gift." Though she did not specify the medication in the interview, she emphasized the importance of continuing to work hard to maintain her weight loss.

"The fact that there's a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for. I'm done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself," she asserted.

The Rising Demand for Semaglutide

Over the past year, there has been a surge in demand for semaglutide, the generic form of weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Rybelsus. These drugs, initially developed for diabetes patients, have shown significant effectiveness in weight loss, helping individuals lose about 15 percent of their body weight, as noted by medical professionals.

Dr. Amanda Velazquez of Cedars-Sinai Center for Weight Management and Metabolic Health explained the mechanism of these drugs, emphasizing their role in enhancing communication between the gut and the brain to reduce appetite.

Oprah Winfrey’s openness about her weight-loss journey and decision to use medication marks a significant moment in her personal narrative and public discourse on weight management.

Her story, a blend of personal struggle, public scrutiny, and eventual empowerment, offers a nuanced perspective on the complexities of weight management and the role of medical interventions.